North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 80F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.