CORRECTS EARNING DATE TO WEDNESDAY, AUG. 3, 2022. FILE - A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a table at an inoculation station next to Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Better-than-expected COVID-19 vaccine sales pushed Moderna past Wall Street’s 2022 second-quarter forecasts. The company said Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, that its Spikevax vaccine brought in $4.53 billion during the quarter.