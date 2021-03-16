BOSTON (AP) — A variant of the coronavirus first identified in Brazil has been found in Massachusetts for the first time, state public health officials said Tuesday.
The person with the variant is described only as a woman in her 30s who lives in Barnstable County and tested positive in late February, the state Department of Public Health said in an emailed statement.
The state was notified of her test results from genetic sequencing conducted through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s national surveillance system.
No other information, including whether the woman recently traveled, was available.
The state has also found 213 cases of the U.K. variant and six cases of the South African variant. Health officials have expressed concern that these variants may spread more easily.
The best was to stop their spread is to wear a mask, maintain social distancing, avoid groups, stay home when sick, and get tested if showing symptoms, the health department said.
———
STATE POLICE VACCINATIONS
About 30% of Massachusetts State Police employees have not received a COVID-19 vaccination even though the department has offered shots at its own clinics, according to state data.
As of Friday, 2,002 of 2,847 eligible State Police employees, including civilians, had received at least one dose at one of the department clinics in Framingham, Plymouth, or Chicopee, according to data released in response to a Boston Globe request.
Some who have not been vaccinated at a department clinic may have received a vaccine elsewhere or may have declined because of medical conditions, although the exact numbers are unclear, department spokesperson David Procopio said.
The union that represents troopers and sergeants said it has not taken a position on vaccines.
The only guidance the union has given its 1,900 members was to consult with their personal physicians, said Nancy Sterling, a spokesperson the State Police Association of Massachusetts.
It's unclear if there is vaccine hesitancy.
“We don’t know if there is any hesitancy. There certainly could be. It’s not something we’re asking about,” Sterling said.
Dr. David Hamer, an infectious disease expert at Boston University, said vaccinating state troopers is important because of their close encounters with the public.