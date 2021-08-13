PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (AP) — A coyote shot and killed by rangers after it bit a child on a Cape Cod National Seashore beach did not have rabies, park authorities posted on social media Friday.
No additional updates were provided.
The coyote bit the child on Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from seashore Deputy Superintendent Leslie Reynolds.
The child, whose age has not been made public, was bitten in the area of the face, neck and shoulder, Reynolds said. The child was taken to Cape Cod Hospital in Barnstable with injuries not considered life threatening.
Park rangers shot the coyote shortly after the bite and on Thursday found the carcass in thick dune vegetation about 50 yards from where it had been shot.
Rangers have responded to several reports this summer of assertive coyotes approaching people looking for food, and they have warned against feeding the animals or leaving food scraps behind on the beach.