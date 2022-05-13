MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 13, 2022--
cPacket Networks, powering hybrid-cloud observability, is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to simplify cloud observability by integrating AWS’s Gateway Load Balancer Endpoint (GWLBe) as an additional supported target for Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) traffic mirroring and centralized observability. cPacket and AWS customers can now forward mirrored traffic from their cloud instances to cPacket observability nodes deployed behind GWLB for centralized observability and analysis. The observability can be deployed within a customer's account or a provider account hosted by a managed service provider (MSP).
"Today, our customers deploy and maintain cPacket observability nodes independently in each VPC and subnet. Customers are looking for a simpler and centralized model where observability can be deployed in a scalable manner without introducing complexity. The cPacket's Intelligent Observability Platform enables them to do so," said Iain Kenney, Sr. Director Product Management at cPacket Networks.
cPacket customers include large banks, trading exchanges, hospitals, tech companies, and federal, state, and local governments. Those customers have a hybrid-cloud environment and are scaling the cloud side rapidly, and observability is becoming a complex challenge.
All cPacket hybrid-cloud observability products are orderable and deployable today in AWS and in production across many customer environments. Refer to this blog post and the product Quick Reference Guide.
About cPacket Networks
cPacket Networks powers hybrid-cloud observability through its Intelligent Observability Platform. It reduces service outages through network-centric application analysis, strengthens cyber security through high-resolution network data for threat detection, and accelerates incident response through network forensic analysis. The result is increased service agility, experience assurance, and transactional velocity for the business. Find out more at www.cpacket.com.
