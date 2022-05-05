BOSTON (AP) _ CRA International Inc. (CRAI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $11.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of $1.52. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.53 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.
The consulting firm posted revenue of $148.4 million in the period.
