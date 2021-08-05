BOSTON (AP) — CRA International Inc. (CRAI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $11.6 million.
The Boston-based company said it had profit of $1.53 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.
The consulting firm posted revenue of $148.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $138.3 million.
CRA shares have increased 66% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.
