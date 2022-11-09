Craftsmen Utility Trailer and Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. named Dot Transportation’s 2021 Vendor of the Year

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022--
Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., the industry’s largest manufacturer of refrigerated trailers and a leading manufacturer of dry freight vans, flatbeds, and Tautliner ® curtainsided trailers, is pleased to announce that Craftsmen Utility Trailer and Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. were named Dot Transportation’s 2021 Vendor of the Year.
From left to right: Tony Mercurio, VP of Sales (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Doug Underwood, Tire Manager (Dot Transportation) Kyle Martin, Regional Sales Manager (Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co.) Aaron McCrady, Service Representative (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Kevin Buss, Director of Fleet Maintenance (Dot Transportation) Lou Helmsing, President (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Joe Helmsing, Chairman (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Dave Hamilton, Parts & Warranty Manager (Dot Transportation) JR Wasson, Director of Service (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Alan Shopman, Trailer Maintenance Manager (Dot Transportation) (Photo: Business Wire)
The announcement was recently made at Dot Transportation’s annual golf outing. This is the 7 th time, 5 th in the past 9 years, that Craftsmen Utility Trailer and Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. has won this prestigious award.
“It takes a total team effort to win this award. Our ‘Can Do’ attitude in Sales, Parts and Service sets us apart,” said Lou Helmsing, President of Craftsmen Utility Trailer. “We would like to congratulate and thank everyone at Utility from Sales, Field Service, Aftermarket and the Factory that allows Craftsmen to do what we do day in and day out.”
“Craftsmen Utility Trailer and Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. as a team working together provide Dot Transportation, Inc. with quality refrigerated and dry van trailers. As a team they are great to listen to our needs and concerns which allow them better design products that work well in our business. They also provide us with service and support ongoing after the sale,” says Kevin Buss, Director of Fleet Maintenance at Dot Transportation, Inc.
“Congratulations to Craftsmen Utility Trailer. Their hard work, dedication and commitment shows why our Dealership Network is the best in the business. We are honored and thankful as well for this recognition from Dot Transportation,“ said Craig Bennett, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Utility Trailer.
About Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company
Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company is America's oldest privately owned, family-operated trailer manufacturer. Founded in 1914, the company designs and manufactures dry freight vans, flatbeds, refrigerated vans, Tautliner ® curtainsided trailers, and aerodynamic technologies. Utility currently operates six trailer manufacturing facilities across North America. Utility’s 3000R ® and the 3000R ® multi-temp refrigerated trailers are manufactured at the Atkins, Virginia, Clearfield, Utah and Piedras Negras, Mexico plants. The 4000D-X Composite ® series dry vans are manufactured at the Glade Spring, Virginia and Paragould, Arkansas plants. The 4000AE ®, 4000S ®, and 4000AE ® Drop Deck flatbeds as well as the Tautliner ® are all manufactured at the Enterprise, Alabama facility. Utility also has an extensive independent dealer network with over 100 locations throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and South America. Visit: www.utilitytrailer.com for more information.
