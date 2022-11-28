Created by Top R&D Team, EXEED Will Inject New Vitality Into the Brazilian Automobile Market

SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022--
Guided by the brand concept of "BORN FOR MORE", EXEED, with the spirit of constant exploration and the courage to transcend itself, aims to become a rising star in the high-end automobile market.
EXEED adheres to the advanced industrial standard to create a production factory with significant competitive advantages and characteristics of high efficiency, automation, transparency and digitalization. (Photo: Business Wire)
Inheriting the European automobile culture and rich experience of European automobile industry over a century, EXEED boasts the strength and confidence to confront competition with traditional high-end automotive brands. As a global brand, EXEED possesses an international R&D team and has established five R&D centers around the world, including European core R&D center. Furthermore, it has gathered hundreds of senior designers and engineers from famous auto enterprises, such as BMW, Jaguar Land Rover and Ford, showing its talent intensity and product R&D strength that cannot be underestimated.
In terms of technical R&D, EXEED has invested a huge sum on building up four top R&D laboratories, namely Meisterbock & Cubing Precise Sensory Engineering Laboratory, NVH Engineering Laboratory(Quietness and Noise Reduction), K&C Chassis Handling and Stability Engineering Laboratory and Crush Safety Laboratory. With the iteration of technology, EXEED has embarked on building the next generation of advanced laboratory - AtlantiX Laboratory, which involves four major technical fields, including Mars Architecture, ET-I Power, CHERY LION and Galaxy Ecosystem. In the future, EXEED intends to build 300 AtlantiX laboratories around the world with the investment of more than 14 billion dollars, thus fully enabling the products with the support of technology to satisfy the needs of global consumers.
At the same time, EXEED has a strict selection system for its suppliers of parts and components. With the full support of the Fortune 500 companies and leading institutions in the industry, including INTEL, BOSCH, Magna, Benteler, the comprehensive quality of the EXEED models has been guaranteed to the highest level.
Moreover, EXEED not only boasts powerful R&D strength and a foundation of top suppliers, but also adheres to the advanced industrial standard to create a production factory with significant competitive advantages and characteristics of high efficiency, automation, transparency and digitalization, so that EXEED can achieve high-quality production processes by force of comprehensively upgraded production scale, manufacturing technology and management process.
For Brazilian consumers, EXEED, with full of exploration spirit and excellent product comprehensive strength, will inject new vitality into the local automobile industry after entering the Brazilian market, thus offering unprecedented new travel experience to them.
