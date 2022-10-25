TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022--
CreditPoint Software LLC, the leading provider of credit risk management software in the Fintech order-to-cash space, announced the launch of its new Auto Decisioning (AD) and Auto Approval (AA) features within its Credit Risk Platform. With the launch of these features, CreditPoint continues to build a best of breed decisioning and approval platform in the Fintech order-to-cash space. The goal of the AD and AA functionality is to simplify and streamline assessing risk while approving new and existing credits. This is achieved by aggregating key information from bureaus, financials and other sources, applying business rules based on criteria to automate approvals and decisioning, saving companies time and money, and ultimately minimizing credit risk.
Key benefits include:
- Faster onboarding of new customers
- Increased speed to approvals, better customer experience. Incorporate key external data feeds and internal data for scoring
- Only manually touch the customers that don’t match the required criteria
- Re-allocate resources for other value-added tasks
- Simplified, easy-to-use user interface to setup rule sets
- Expedite approval process for existing customers to increase sales to less risky customers while managing risk and pricing on higher risk customers
CreditPoint clients can save time, boost productivity, and transform their business through automation and incorporating these new features. This innovation, coupled with CreditPoint’s industry-leading risk assessment platform, delivers a better customer experience and encourages more sound, data-driven automated credit decisions. The seamless integration to CreditPoint’s Online Credit Application allows you to automate up to 90% of your credit reviews. With CreditPoint, businesses can save millions in bad debt reduction and increase the productivity of their internal team by 10X.
About CreditPoint Software
CreditPoint Software was founded in 2000, with you in mind. CreditPoint was founded by a former credit professional, who realized there was a better way to help companies manage their credit and collections processes. From small and medium-sized companies, all the way up to Fortune 50, CreditPoint serves a myriad of business types and sizes.
With 20+ years of experience, CreditPoint Software works with B2B companies to minimize risk and reduce DSO by streamlining the credit risk management process from decisioning to monitoring and collections.
CreditPoint has helped businesses across industries increase workflow efficiency, gain transparency, and ultimately save millions in bad debt reduction and productivity increases.
