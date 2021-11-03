PARK CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2021--
Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCQB:CRKR) (“Creek Road Miners,” or “Company”), with a first-of-its-kind mobile bitcoin mining operation, today announces the acquisition of its second, larger mobile data center with an anticipated mining capacity of 27 Petahash per second (Ph/s). Once fully operational, the combined modular units are projected to house 520 Antminer S19j Pro cryptocurrency miners, with a total capacity of 51 Ph/s.
Creek Road Miners has developed and deployed a strategy that will serve as a bedrock for the Company’s aggressive growth plans. The five cornerstones of this strategy are: 1) Vertical Integration; 2) Energy Diversification; 3) Geographic Diversification; 4) Cryptocurrency Diversification; and 5) Revenue Diversification.
The first modular facility is currently operational on a self-contained barge in the bayous of Louisiana and mining Bitcoin at commercial scale. Creek Road Miners is in the process of securing another geographical location to deploy its second facility, in furtherance of the Company’s cornerstone strategy.
“With the launch of our inaugural facility in Louisiana, we are now pivoting our resources to scaling our operations at an accelerated pace,” commented Mr. Scott D. Kaufman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Creek Road Miners. Mr. Kaufman added, “We are now focused on lining up the many pieces needed to move forward in deploying the Company’s strategy.”
About Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCQB: CRKR)
Creek Road Miners, Inc. ( www.creekroadminers.com ) utilizes mobile power generation units and mining facilities to overcome the economic barriers to utilizing the abundance of stranded natural gas in the U.S. market, while acquiring energy suppliers to create multiple revenue streams.
