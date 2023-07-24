Forward progress was quickly stopped on a vegetation fire that sparked Sunday afternoon in rural central El Dorado County and threatened multiple buildings.
The Rontree Fire was 8 acres and 30% contained, Cal Fire’s Amador-El Dorado unit said in a 4:30 p.m. update. Firefighters said forward progress had been stopped and evacuations lifted along Leap Frog Lane.
Andrew Scira, a cashier at a nearby convenience store, said planes, helicopters and over a dozen fire trucks had converged on the scene. Fire crews had evacuated several homes on Leap Frog Lane.
The blaze was about two miles south of Somerset not far from Pioneer Park, an area of ranches and wineries 40 miles east of Sacramento. Smoke was spotted on wildfire cameras at 2 p.m. about two miles west of the Caldor Fire burn scars.
