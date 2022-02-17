North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy this morning. Cloudy with diminishing winds this afternoon. High 62F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.