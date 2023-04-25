LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2023--
Criteria, a talent success company dedicated to helping organizations make evidence-based talent decisions, today released its second annual Candidate Experience Report. The report dives into the thoughts, feelings and desires of job candidates today and are based on a survey of 2,059 job candidates from around the globe, representing a wide range of industries and backgrounds.
While the Great Resignation of 2022 may be over, the economy is still experiencing the ramifications of high inflation, a still-looming recession, and a seemingly endless wave of highly visible layoffs that have rocked the talent market. At the same time, employers continue to face challenges when it comes to winning over top talent. Despite all the turbulence in the job market, the number of open jobs still exceeds the number of job seekers by nearly 2 to 1, which means candidates still hold the power and employers will have to keep competing to stand out.
Regardless of the economy, candidate experience matters. It’s just as essential as ever to understand what candidates want and need from work. The results in this report provide insight into what HR and talent leaders can start doing today to win over top talent.
Key insights from the report include:
- The economic climate paints a complicated picture.
- 17% of candidates report being laid off in the last year, many of them more experienced candidates. But with jobs still outnumbering jobseekers by two to one, we may be in a multi-speed market where some industries are affected more than others.
- Work-life balance is still the #1 priority for candidates.
- Despite the rising cost of living, candidates still prioritize work-life balance over better compensation or opportunities for career advancement. 37% say they’ve walked away from roles that couldn’t offer flexibility.
- 54% of candidates have walked away from a job due to poor communication.
- Lack of communication continues to be the biggest issue candidates face. After all, 39% of candidates report being ghosted in just the last year.
- 67% of candidates are confident their next job will be satisfying.
- And despite the doom and gloom in the media, nearly half of candidates strongly agree that they’ll be able to find a job that compensates them well.
- 70% of candidates agree that assessments help them demonstrate their potential.
- Meanwhile 80% of candidates say they feel positively about video interviews.
- Half of candidates prefer fully remote jobs.
- Three years post-COVID, remote work remains the most favored way to work, especially for women. But 15% of job seekers prefer fully in-person work, while 36% favor a hybrid model.
The 2023 Candidate Experience Report is now available to download here.
ABOUT CRITERIA
Criteria is a talent success company that helps organizations make more objective, evidence-based talent decisions that both reduce bias and drive outcomes. Our world-leading tools include a comprehensive suite of rigorously validated assessments and decision-making tools that highlight the potential in every job candidate while providing an experience that candidates love. We take a scientific approach to every product we build by rigorously validating for results, ensuring transparency, and designing a human-focused solution that drives best practice hiring.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005024/en/
CONTACT: Kristen Grossi
talkTECH
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY DATA ANALYTICS OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES HUMAN RESOURCES SOFTWARE
SOURCE: Criteria
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/25/2023 11:15 AM/DISC: 04/25/2023 11:15 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005024/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.