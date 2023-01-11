SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023--
Critical Insight, the Cybersecurity-as-a-Service provider specializing in helping critical organizations Prepare, Detect, and Respond in today’s threat environment, announced today the appointments of Lynn Shourds as Vice President of Channel Alliances, and David Surfas as Senior Vice President of Sales. The new executives will play a critical role in the company’s growth acceleration and strengthen the Critical Insight Channel Partner Program. Critical Insight’s partner relationships are prioritized to help channel partners scale, succeed and keep their customers safe.
With decades of combined experience, Shourds and Surfas are essential additions to the leadership team. They will help the company expand its channel partner program through optimized pricing, discounts, education, and resources to help partners bring CI’s security solutions to their customers while creating strong economics for customers and partners. Together, they will oversee the strategy of Critical Insights’ sales team, develop new business opportunities, and create customized solutions for the company’s channel partners.
“Both Shourds and Surfas have proven track records in sales, marketing, and customer service that will help us continue the growth and mission focus of Critical Insight,” said Jake Milstein, Chief Revenue Officer at Critical Insight. “We are delighted to have them join our team and look forward to working together as they lead our strategic efforts to increase revenue and expand market share.”
Shourds and Surfas will each bring their own valued experience to the leadership team to support the company's ambitious growth plans. Shourds most recently served as CRO for Inceptus Cybersecurity, aligning product, process, marketing, and channel efforts. Bringing over 20 years of leadership and technology experience, he started his career in VAR sales for IKON Technology. Over the years, Shourds has held strategic roles leading sales teams that covered small businesses to mid-market to enterprise Fortune 100 companies. His impressive and proven track record includes building sales processes and market strategies with organizations like Double-Take Software, where he played an integral role in growing the company from $3M to nearly $100M and into a successful IPO.
Surfas joins Critical Insight with 20 years of experience in the technology industry. Previously, he was with NexusTek, where he most recently served as Regional Sales Director for the Pacific and Southwest regions, working with small and medium-sized organizations that needed help managing and optimizing their IT and cloud environments for business continuity, productivity, operational efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.
“I’m excited to lead our channel-focused partner program,” said Lynn Shourds, Vice President of Channel Alliances. “Critical Insight has the people, the process, and the technology to provide our partners with world-class cybersecurity as a service and I’m delighted to expand this effort. Our current partners are very happy with our white-glove approach and our ability to deliver the full spectrum of services, including Prepare, Detect, and Response capabilities. My goal is to provide partners with the ability to increase sales, while providing them the security they need to sleep at night, knowing their customers are fully protected.”
In 2023, you can meet both Lynn and David at channel events across the country, with the first two being MSPExpo February 14-17 in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and the second being the ASCII Partner Event February 22-23 in Newport Beach, CA. May 1-4, you’ll find them at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas, NV.
For more information or to join Critical Insight’s channel program, please visit https://www.criticalinsight.com/about/partners.
About Critical Insight
Critical Insight is the only cybersecurity-as-a-service provider that prepares, monitors, and responds to cyber threats, going beyond SOC-as-a-service offerings typical of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) offerings. With our focus on organizations that deliver critical services – hospitals, local governments, utilities, school systems, and more – we provide end-to-end support to those with limited security teams or budgets to handle threats proactively and as they occur. Based in Seattle, Washington, Critical Insight is a venture-backed company founded by former CISOs in the public sector. It is committed to training new analysts and providing the most up-to-date cybersecurity protection.
Find out more at https://criticalinsight.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005201/en/
CONTACT: Critical Insight Media Inquiries:
Jake Milstein
Critical Insight
206-347-0588
jake.milstein@criticalinsight.com
KEYWORD: WASHINGTON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONLINE PRIVACY DATA MANAGEMENT SECURITY TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE INTERNET
SOURCE: Critical Insight
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/11/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 01/11/2023 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005201/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.