Critical Insight, the Cybersecurity-as-a-Service provider specializing in helping critical organizations Prepare, Detect, and Respond in today's threat environment, announced today an expanded relationship with the American Hospital Association (AHA) to help hospitals and health system members mitigate, prevent, prepare for, and respond to cyber threats in their critical healthcare operations. Critical Insight is proud to renew and expand its Preferred Cybersecurity Provider status in the AHA Preferred Cybersecurity Provider (APCP) Program for hospital and healthcare systems.
“We are proud to be an AHA Preferred Cybersecurity Provider and excited to be offering a new service to AHA members to support their cybersecurity initiatives as part of our ongoing relationship with the AHA,” said Garrett Silver, CEO of Critical Insight. “This is a testament to our focused mission on protecting critical infrastructure. As cyber threats evolve, our extended services and support will equip AHA members with the tools and insights necessary to safeguard their operations.”
As cyber criminals target the healthcare sector more than other critical infrastructure sectors, it is essential that hospitals and health systems prioritize cybersecurity strategic initiatives, enabling their organizations to prepare for and manage risks in today's cyber threat landscape. The APCP Program, which continues to expand with new AHA preferred cybersecurity providers and services, involves a rigorous due diligence review process to select cybersecurity providers with services that can help AHA members. The AHA initially selected Critical Insight as a provider when the preferred cybersecurity service program launched in 2021.
“Critical Insight’s ongoing commitment to supporting hospitals was once again evident through AHA member feedback and ongoing evaluation,” said John Riggi, the American Hospital Association’s National Advisor for Cybersecurity and Risk. “The AHA is proud to continue and enhance our relationship with them through APCP. We can confidently recommend Critical Insight as a reliable source of support for our nation’s hospitals and health systems in their efforts to defend against sophisticated cyber threats and ransomware attacks.”
The AHA selected Critical Insight in its first round of preferred providers for Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and a Healthcare Cybersecurity package of services. The renewed package of services now includes Incident Response Planning, which allows hospitals to create or refresh an incident response plan and test it with a tabletop exercise.
Beginning in June 2022, Critical Insight passed the AHA's evaluation to extend its partnership and renew the agreement to continue as a preferred cybersecurity provider in the APCP Program and deliver additional updated offerings for AHA members across hospitals as follows:
- Managed Detection and Response (sometimes known as SOC-as-a-Service)
- 24x7x365 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) for physical networks, O365, or cloud networks, including AWS and Azure
- Healthcare Security Program:
- HIPAA Risk Assessment
- Continuous Vulnerability Identification (CVI)
- Incident Response Planning
- Managed Detection and Response
Critical Insight will hold a joint webinar with the AHA on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 12pm CT to discuss its existing and new offerings and explain the program. For more information about Critical Insight's services for the APCP Program, please visit: www.aha.org/cybersecurity/APCP.
About Critical Insight
Critical Insight is the only cybersecurity-as-a-service provider that prepares, monitors, and responds to cyber threats, going beyond SOC-as-a-service offerings typical of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) offerings. With our focus on organizations that deliver critical services – hospitals, local governments, utilities, school systems, and more – we provide end-to-end support to those with limited security teams or budgets to handle threats proactively and as they occur. Based in Seattle, Washington, Critical Insight is a venture-backed company founded by former CISOs in the public sector. It is committed to training new analysts and providing the most up-to-date cybersecurity protection.
Find out more at https://criticalinsight.com.
