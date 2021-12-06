EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2021--
Arcserve, the world's most experienced data and ransomware protection provider, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Arcserve as a finalist for the 2021 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. Arcserve is recognized for Arcserve ® UDP 8 in the Data Protection Software category.
This annual award program showcases innovative vendors in the IT channel across 47 different technology categories in critical areas ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. To determine the winners, a panel of CRN editors reviewed hundreds of vendor products using multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and ability to address customer and partner needs.
Finalist Arcserve UDP uniquely combines deep learning server protection, immutable storage, and scalable onsite and offsite business continuity for a multi-layered approach that delivers complete IT resiliency for your virtual, physical, and cloud infrastructures. It is the only product on the market that offers a complete solution to neutralize ransomware attacks in the cloud or on-premises.
Arcserve UDP's backups are secured by Sophos Intercept X Advanced for Server, a robust first line of defense against ransomware. Pairing with the OneXafe appliance offers native immutability to store backups, making it difficult for ransomware to touch backup data. Immutable cloud storage for backups is powered by Amazon AWS S3 Object Lock.
With its inclusion of Sophos Intercept X Advanced, Arcserve UDP opens opportunities for channel partners to offer customers data protection and cybersecurity with one solution. Partners can use one vendor to satisfy customers' needs for a formidable first and last line of defense for backups.
Arcserve is the only vendor promoted to "Challenger" in the Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software; Arcserve UDP played a vital role in earning this recognition. The Magic Quadrant report cited Arcserve's breadth of platform, malware detection, data recovery capabilities, and cost of ownership as key strengths.
"We're excited to be recognized with other vendors who, like us, are committed to empowering solution providers with cutting-edge technologies. UDP being named a finalist in this year's Tech Innovators competition confirms its technical ingenuity and, more importantly, its value to our channel partners and their customers. With Arcserve UDP, partners get an all-in-one data and ransomware protection solution to neutralize ransomware attacks, restore data, and perform effective disaster recovery."
"CRN's annual Tech Innovator Awards acknowledge technology vendors that display their ongoing commitment to empowering and enabling end-users while also promoting continuous business growth for solution providers, with cutting-edge, purpose-built products and services. I'd like to personally congratulate each and every one of this year's CRN Tech Innovator Award winners. We are proud to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space."
The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.
About Arcserve
Arcserve, a global top 5 data protection vendor, provides the broadest set of best-in-class solutions to manage, protect, and recover all data workloads, from SMB to enterprise and regardless of location or complexity. Arcserve solutions eliminate complexity while bringing best-in-class, cost-effective, agile, and massively scalable data protection and certainty across all data environments. This includes on-prem, off-prem (including DRaaS, BaaS, and Cloud-to-Cloud), hyper-converged, and edge infrastructures. The company's nearly three decades of award-winning IP, plus a continuous focus on innovation, means that partners and customers, including MSPs, VARs, LARs, and end-users, are assured of the fastest route to next-generation data workloads and infrastructures. A 100% channel-centric organization, Arcserve has a presence in over 150 countries, with 19,000 channel partners helping to protect 235,000 customers' critical data assets. Explore more at arcserve.com and follow Arcserve on Twitter or LinkedIn.
