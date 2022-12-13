BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2022--
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CCRN), a market-leading tech-enabled workforce solutions platform and advisory firm, today announced the acquisition of Hireup Leadership Inc. (“Hireup”).
Hireup is an interim leadership firm based in Santa Barbara, California. Founders Brad and Lucy Pantoskey have been committed to innovating interim leadership in the healthcare community for 20 years. Hireup partners with organizations, including hospitals, academic medical centers, and clinics, to recruit healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, human resources, and finance.
"The addition of Hireup to the Cross Country portfolio continues to strengthen our position in the talent management landscape," said John A. Martins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cross Country Healthcare. "Their deep expertise in leadership staffing and strong relationships supports and expands our robust network and enhances our ability to solve complex workforce challenges many organizations are facing in today's corporate healthcare environment."
"We are excited to join an industry leader and iconic brand like Cross Country to continue building a best-in-class inclusive community of the most talented and influential leaders across the country," said Hireup managing partners and founders, Brad and Lucy Pantoskey.
About Cross Country Healthcare
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a leading tech-enabled workforce solutions and advisory firm with 36 years of industry experience and insight. We solve complex labor-related challenges for customers while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing ® award winner, we are committed to an exceptionally high level of service to our clients and our homecare, education, and clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals. Our locum tenens line of business, Cross Country Locums, has been certified by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), the leader in healthcare accreditation, since 2001. We are the first publicly traded staffing firm to obtain The Joint Commission Certification, which we still hold with a Letter of Distinction. Cross Country Healthcare is rated as the top staffing and recruiting employer for women by InHerSights, and Certified TM by Great Place to Work ®. For two consecutive years, we have received the Top Workplaces USA award and the Top Workplaces Award for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Practices, and were recently recognized as a recipient of the Top Workplaces Award for Innovation and Leadership by Energage, and the Women Executive Leadership Elevate Award recognizing gender diversity in our Boardroom. We have a history of investing in diversity, equality, and inclusion as a key component of the organization’s overall corporate social responsibility program, closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, and its stockholders.
