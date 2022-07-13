BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022--
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., a market-leading workforce solutions, tech-enabled talent platform, and staffing, recruitment, and advisory firm, today announced that Craig Hoven has joined the organization as senior vice president and managing consultant of Cejka Search, the organization’s executive search division.
“We are excited to have Craig join our Cejka Search team as he brings a wealth of knowledge, healthcare expertise, and strong relationships to our already existing network,” said Buffy White, Group President, Workforce Solutions. “His skill in identifying and connecting talented C-level executives, physician leaders, key senior management members and academic medicine faculty with our healthcare facility partners nationwide comes at a crucial time in the industry given the executive movements and open needs across systems we are seeing,” White added.
Hoven will lead all aspects of the executive search process, including candidate recruitment and interviewing, development of effective client/candidate relationships, client/candidate management, and candidate placement. Hoven brings more than two decades of healthcare staffing leadership experience to his new role.
“I am honored to join such a renowned, innovative leader in the industry like Cross Country, and I look forward to helping them deliver executives equipped to solve the complex challenges many organizations face in today’s transformative healthcare landscape,” said Hoven.
About Cross Country Healthcare
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCRN) is a market-leading workforce solutions tech-enabled talent platform and staffing, recruitment, and advisory firm with 36 years of industry experience and insight. We solve complex labor-related challenges for customers while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® award winner, we are committed to an exceptionally high service to our clients and our homecare, education, and clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals. Our locum tenens line of business, Cross Country Locums, has been certified by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), the leader in healthcare accreditation, since 2001. We are the first publicly traded staffing firm to obtain The Joint Commission Certification, which we still hold with a Letter of Distinction.
Cross Country Healthcare is rated as the top staffing and recruiting employer for women by InHerSights. For two consecutive years, we have received the Top Workplaces USA award and were recently recognized as a recipient of the Top Workplaces Award for Innovation and Leadership by Energage. We have a history of investing in diversity, equality, and inclusion as a key component of the organization’s overall corporate social responsibility program, closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, and its stockholders.
