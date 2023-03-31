CrossFirst Bank Expands Texas Presence to Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 31, 2023--
CrossFirst Bank, a subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFB), is excited to announce plans to enter the Fort Worth market. The bank received regulatory approval to open a full-service bank located at 100 Throckmorton Street, Suite 150, and has named experienced banking executive, Cody Kiser, as Fort Worth Market President.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230331005355/en/
Cody Kiser, President, CrossFirst Bank Fort Worth (Photo: Business Wire)
As Fort Worth Market President, Kiser will be responsible for opening the new location and building a team of experienced bankers dedicated to delivering extraordinary service to businesses, professionals, individuals, and their families. He and his team look forward to becoming an integral part of the Fort Worth landscape, affirming the Bank’s commitment to the community.
Commenting on the market expansion and addition of Kiser, Randy Rapp, President of CrossFirst Bank, expressed optimism about the future: “Fort Worth is my hometown and a vibrant and growing community made up of passionate individuals and leaders. Cody is a dynamic banking industry leader who is deeply invested in the community. He’s the perfect fit to spearhead our efforts to launch and grow our presence in the market.”
Kiser is a veteran Fort Worth banker serving the business needs of Tarrant County over the past 17 years. He has served in executive and leadership roles, with a particular focus on community involvement and forging relationships with local, closely held businesses. He is actively involved with Junior Achievement and has previously served on the board of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes of Greater DFW. Kiser earned his bachelor’s degree from Harding University.
“I am thrilled to leverage my tenure in the Fort Worth market to grow the bank’s presence,” said Kiser. “We will bring a level of banking to the businesses and professionals of Tarrant County that can only be described as extraordinary.”
CrossFirst Fort Worth has a temporary office located at 420 Throckmorton Street, Suite 250, with plans to relocate to their permanent branch location late summer 2023. CrossFirst has a history of successfully expanding its footprint. Since 2007, it has grown its presence throughout the state of Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, and most recently, New Mexico and Colorado.
About CrossFirst Bank
CrossFirst Bank, headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, is a subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company. CrossFirst Bank is a full-service financial institution that offers products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and families with locations in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico. For more information on CrossFirst Bank, visit www.crossfirstbank.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230331005355/en/
CONTACT: Media Contact
Meggin Nilssen | CrossFirst Bank
816-895-4604 | meggin.nilssen@crossfirstbank.comInvestor Contact
Heather Worley | CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.
214-676-4666 | heather@crossfirst.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS KANSAS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: CrossFirst Bank
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/31/2023 01:48 PM/DISC: 03/31/2023 01:48 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230331005355/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.