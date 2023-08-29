WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2023--
Crothall Healthcare, a Compass One Company that provides specialized, high-quality, innovative, and responsive environmental support services (EVS) exclusively to the healthcare industry, has extended its industry-leading green building certification streak from the International Sanitary Supply Association (ISSA)—The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association.
For the 7 th consecutive time, Crothall Healthcare has achieved the cleaning industry management standards certification, Cleaning Industry Management Standard (CIMS), along with CIMS Green Building certification. The certification recognizes the company’s commitment to quality systems, service delivery, human resources, and health, safety and environmental stewardship. In 2009, Crothall Healthcare became the first healthcare support service company in the nation to achieve this certification.
“This distinction reaffirms that Crothall Healthcare EVS is the most highly regarded provider in our business, working tirelessly every day, on behalf of our clients, to keep health facilities safe and to prioritize sustainable practices,” said Crothall Healthcare CEO, Tom Racobaldo. “Being continually certified by this internationally respected organization based on its exceptionally high standards recognizes our company’s unwavering commitment to quality and sustainability.”
The CIMS-GB certification process is led by independent, accredited assessors and evaluates standards based on environment and sustainability governance; integration of innovation to be supplemented into operational excellence and standards; consistency with service execution; commitment to applying, managing and adhering to a robust standard platform in one off system location; and third party neutral validation.
Crothall is the market share leader in EVS and serves many of the Top 100 Hospitals throughout its almost 1,200 healthcare service teams in 47 states and territories.
About Crothall Healthcare
Crothall Healthcare provides EVS, Patient Transportation, Patient Observation, Facilities Management, Healthcare Technology Solutions, Ambulatory Services, and Sterile Processing to hospitals and health care facilities across the United States. For more information, visit www.Crothall.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230829651165/en/
CONTACT: Tom Hughes
404-236-7934
KEYWORD: PENNSYLVANIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HOSPITALS GENERAL HEALTH HEALTH OTHER HEALTH
SOURCE: Crothall Healthcare
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/29/2023 10:00 AM/DISC: 08/29/2023 10:00 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230829651165/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.