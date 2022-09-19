AUSTIN, Texas & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022--
Fal.Con 2022 -- CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced the new CrowdStrike Powered Service Provider Program (CPSP) program. The CPSP program will help service providers unlock broader value-added solution bundles, enhance profitability and expand their routes to market. In addition, CrowdStrike is establishing a new Elite tier (currently invitation-only) that incentivizes CPSP partners with campaigns, capabilities and expanded market opportunities.
Adversaries move fast, and service providers need technologies that drive predictable and scalable security and business outcomes for their customers. Purpose-built in the cloud with an intelligent, single lightweight agent, the CrowdStrike Falcon platform enables partners to rapidly deliver solutions spanning endpoint security and XDR, cloud security, identity protection, data protection, managed threat hunting, security and IT operations, threat intelligence and log management at scale and without friction.
The CPSP program will:
- Offer flexible choice of solutions aligned to a customer’s business needs: CPSP partners can choose to incorporate CrowdStrike package bundles or individual Falcon platform modules into their security offerings to their customers.
- Provide opportunity to enhance profitability with new incentive structures: CPSP partners will have a variety of discount options including:
- CPSP partner discount for specialized package bundles and add-on modules, powered by the Falcon platform.
- Volume-based discounts for CPSP package bundles, which enable partners to accelerate their speed to market with industry-leading CrowdStrike products.
- Optimize go-to-market with new Elite tier: Elite CPSP partners are incentivized with new value-added bundles, new discounts, additional partnership and technical support, enhanced go-to-market support, executive sponsorship and unique CPSP-focused partner campaigns to help increase customer satisfaction with advanced security capabilities.
“Partners love the value that they get from the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, as it provides the highest level of protection for customers and is easy to implement and manage. We wanted to make sure that service providers got additive value when introducing the CrowdStrike Powered Service Provider program. To that end, we developed the CPSP program in partnership with GSIs, MDR vendors, MSPs, MSSPs and Telcos to ensure we were meeting their needs and empowering them to grow their businesses,” said Michael Rogers, vice president, global alliances at CrowdStrike.
The CrowdStrike Powered Service Provider program recognizes and rewards partners who are committed to uphold CrowdStrike’s mission of stopping breaches through the delivery of their services underpinned by the Falcon platform. Elite CPSP partners for the CrowdStrike Powered Service Provider program include: Cyber Defense Labs, Deloitte, eSentire, Marco Technologies, Orange Cyberdefense and Sirius.
Elite CPSP Partner Quotes
- Robert Anderson, Jr., Chairman and CEO at Cyber Defense Labs: "As cyberthreats keep evolving and getting more complex, companies require specialized expertise in cyberattack prevention. Combining CrowdStrike's world-class, advanced CrowdStrike Falcon platform with Cyber Defense Labs' comprehensive cybersecurity solutions and world-class service enables us to stop breaches in real time, as well as maintain our forward-looking approach to protecting organizations from sophisticated cyberthreats they face today and in the future."
- Curt Aubley, MXDR by Deloitte leader and a Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory managing director, Deloitte & Touche LLP: “Helping our clients achieve meaningful cyber resiliency outcomes is important—and our Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) by Deloitte platform can help clients benefit from a broad offering of XDR services and solutions. By combining our industry-leading security capabilities with innovative technology from our alliances such as the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, we can assist clients with their current and future cyber needs. As such, we’re excited to collaborate with CrowdStrike further and be named one of their Elite CPSP providers.”
- Kurtis Armour, VP of Product Management at eSentire: “eSentire is proud to be an Elite CPSP partner and one of its leading Managed Detection and Response partners, securing the critical data and applications of more than 650 mutual customer organizations globally with 24/7 multi-signal MDR. As a result of being powered by CrowdStrike, we can protect organizations where they are targeted most – across their endpoint, network, cloud and identity data sources. No matter where their data or users reside, security leaders can trust in eSentire to deliver the added value of 24/7 threat hunting, investigation, containment and remediation expertise – all with a Mean Time to Contain of just 15 minutes.”
- Mike Burgard, CISO of Marco Technologies: “Marco prides itself in providing best-in-class services to our clients. One of the ways we achieve this is by powering our services with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform. The CrowdStrike Powered Service Provider program allows us to expand our security services to adapt quicker to changes in the industry and ultimately better meet our client’s needs.”
- Benjamin Serre, Chief Development Officer, Orange Cyberdefense France: “SMB customers are particularly vulnerable to cyberattacks and need cybersecurity solutions that constantly adapt as the threats evolve. We are delighted to have chosen CrowdStrike for our managed services Cyber Protection. Combined with the Orange Cyberdefense expertise, especially pro-active hunting, it provides them with the next-generation of cybersecurity services.”
- Tom DeCoster, Vice President of Managed Services at Sirius, a CDW company: “Joining the CrowdStrike Powered Service Provider Program recognizes CDW’s proven track record of helping Customers achieve their outcomes. By harnessing the power of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, we are able to help customers meet their security needs with unrivaled speed and reduced complexity.”
