CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced it has completed its acquisition of SecureCircle, a SaaS-based cybersecurity service that extends Zero Trust security to data on, from and to the endpoint.
CrowdStrike natively enforces Zero Trust protection at the device layer and the identity layer today. With the recently acquired SecureCircle technology, CrowdStrike Falcon will expand its capabilities to enforce Zero Trust at the data layer through an offering that is frictionless to deploy, easy to manage and highly effective, without changing the way users work.
SecureCircle co-founder and CEO, Jeff Capone, and co-founder and CTO, Artem Tsai, are among the key staff joining CrowdStrike.
“I am incredibly excited to have Jeff, Artem and the SecureCircle team join CrowdStrike and our shared mission to stop breaches,” said George Kurtz, co-founder and chief executive officer of CrowdStrike. “With SecureCircle’s technology, CrowdStrike plans to modernize data protection and enable customers to secure data on, from, and to the endpoint. Integrating SecureCircle’s technology will allow us to address a complex problem that we consistently hear about from our customers, data protection, and deliver a revolutionary yet simple solution by enforcing frictionless Zero Trust control at multiple levels, all delivered through CrowdStrike’s lightweight Falcon agent on the endpoint.”
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the benefits of the acquisition to CrowdStrike and its customers. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including the integration of SecureCircle’s technology and operations, and other risks described in CrowdStrike’s most recent Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to CrowdStrike as of the date hereof, and CrowdStrike does not assume any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.
About CrowdStrike Holdings
CrowdStrike provides cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints and workloads on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.
