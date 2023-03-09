SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 9, 2023--
Crown Bioscience, a global contract research organization (CRO) and JSR Life Sciences company, today announced the opening of a new site in Singapore to expand the company’s capacity to support both global and local biotech and pharma companies engaged in preclinical and translational oncology drug discovery and development.
The new facility will initially offer a broad portfolio of high-demand cell line-derived xenograft (CDX) and syngeneic models, alongside supporting analytical biomarker capabilities including flow cytometry and pathology services. The Company is also collaborating with the established biomedical community in Singapore to bring not only the foundational capabilities of Crown Bioscience’s preclinical services to Singapore but also novel technologies and services.
To support the growth goals for the Singapore site, and with a particular focus on the burgeoning local biotech industry, Crown Bioscience is pleased to announce it has entered into a distribution agreement with Biosys Corporation Pte Ltd., a specialized commercial partner with unique contacts within the Singaporean life sciences ecosystem.
Commenting on the opening of the new laboratory, Keefe Chng, PhD, executive director, and general manager of the Singapore facility, commented; “We are extremely excited to join the local biomedical community. Our core capabilities and experience will help the booming local biotech industry advance their preclinical and translational studies, while at the same time enable Crown Bioscience to bring unique high-end technologies to our global partners.”
Mr Ivan Fu, Director of Biosys Corporation,added: “We believe that Crown Bioscience’s new facility in Singapore will inject a new standard for quality and innovation in the local preclinical market. As a distributor of Crown Bioscience in Singapore, our aim is to accelerate our customers research to improve the future of cancer treatment.”
The investment in Singapore reflects a broader strategy to increase Crown Bioscience’s ability to support APAC-based clients with a local presence. In 2022 the Company announced a joint venture launch with sister company MBL in Japan, alongside facility expansions and upgrades to the Company’s Chinese presence. These investments coincide with the fast-growing biotechnology sector across the region, while recognizing the importance of local understanding and language in support of the company’s client base.
To mark the official site opening, a ribbon cutting event was held in February with executives from Crown Bioscience and Biosys Corporation in attendance.
###
About Crown Bioscience
Crown Bioscience, a JSR Life Sciences company, is a global CRO that provides preclinical and translational platforms to help our customers advance their R&D in oncology, immuno-oncology, and immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Crown Bioscience is the exclusive preclinical CRO to offer tumor organoid services with the well-established Hubrecht Organoid Technology. We have developed the largest commercially available PDX collection. We focus on helping our customers develop novel therapies to maximize the chances that patients receive the right treatment at the right time. Founded in 2006, Crown Bioscience has 12 facilities across the United States, Europe, and Asia.
For more information or to get in touch, please visit www.crownbio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005059/en/
CONTACT: Media Inquiries:
Crown Bioscience
Louise Stenson
KEYWORD: SINGAPORE UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SCIENCE BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH PHARMACEUTICAL ENVIRONMENT ONCOLOGY HEALTH CLIMATE CHANGE
SOURCE: Crown Bioscience
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/09/2023 08:30 AM/DISC: 03/09/2023 08:31 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005059/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.