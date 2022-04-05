Using community-generated review data rankings, Cruiseline.com names best cruise lines and ships of the past year.
WILMINGTON, Mass., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruiseline.com is pleased to announce the winners of the 2022 Member Choice Awards. These award ratings come from the review rankings submitted by over 4,000 Cruiseline.com members who sailed in cruises in 2021. This year's awards have been given in a variety of categories to top cruise lines and cruise ships.
The 2022 Member Choice Awards captured review rankings of travelers who sailed during the COVID-19 pandemic, spanning from when cruise lines resumed operations from the United States (this past June) through the end of 2021. The data in these awards include ratings received with new health and safety protocols in place. The ratings give a picture of how lines have adapted to procedures set in place for cruising to resume in a safe manner.
2022 Member Choice Awards reflect ratings given only for cruise ships that resumed operations last year. As most cruise lines slowly staggered the number of ships they brought into service, our member reviews and ratings only reflect the cruise lines and ships actively sailing in this time period.
"In the span of only six months, we received over four thousand member reviews from travelers who cruised in 2021. Although cruising looked a little different than years past, the main theme in the feedback we received from our community was how excited everyone was to be back out on the high seas and cruising once again," said Jamie Cash, General Manager of Cruiseline.com and Shipmate. "Our 2022 Member Choice Awards recognize the cruise lines and ships receiving top rankings from our community. We congratulate these winners for their ability to adapt to the 'new world' of cruising, while at the same providing a fun and safe experience for travelers."
Royal Caribbean International led the pack in this years' Member Choice Awards with ten best-in-category recognitions. Celebrity Cruises also received high marks from our members with multiple awards. Other cruise lines receiving top ratings include mainstream lines Carnival Cruise Line and Princess Cruises, and luxury brand Oceania Cruises.
These are the official winners of the 2022 Cruiseline.com Member Choice Awards:
Cruise Line: Overall
This category includes the highest member rankings of top-performing cruise lines of the year. Awards have been named for overall mainstream cruise line, top premium cruise line, best river/luxury line, highest ranked cruise line for first-timers, top cruise line for couples, and best line for families:
Best Mainstream Cruise Line Score
- Royal Caribbean 4.471
- Disney Cruise Line 4.482
- Norwegian 4.431
- Carnival 4.388
- MSC 4.356
Best Premium Cruise Line Score
- Celebrity Cruises 4.535
- Princess Cruises 4.495
- Virgin Voyages 4.489
- Holland America 4.488
Best Luxury/River Cruise Line Score
- Oceania Cruises 4.204
- AmaWaterways 4.158
- Viking Cruises 4.017
- Silversea 3.798
- Regent Seven Seas 3.788
Best Cruise Line for First-Timers Score
- Royal Caribbean 4.563
- Carnival Cruise Lines 4.374
- Norwegian Cruise Line 4.274
- MSC Cruises 3.871
- Celebrity Cruises 3.740
Best Cruise Line for Couples Score
- Royal Caribbean 4.568
- Celebrity Cruises 4.558
- Holland America Line 4.520
- P&O Cruises 4.489
- Disney Cruise Line 4.485
Best Cruise Line for Families Score
- Royal Caribbean 4.448
- Carnival Cruise Lines 4.413
- Princess Cruises 4.376
- Silversea Cruises 4.350
- Disney Cruise Line 4.339
Cruise Line: Onboard Experience
These awards cover rankings for overall cruise lines that members ranked highest for onboard experience elements. Following are the 2022 Member Choice Award winners for the best cruise lines in food and dining, onboard activities, and staff/service:
Best Cruise Line - Food & Dining Score
- Celebrity Cruises 4.622
- Royal Caribbean 4.519
- Disney Cruise Line 4.468
- Regent Seven Seas Cruises 4.465
- AmaWaterways 4.451
Best Cruise Line for Onboard Activities Score
- Royal Caribbean 4.346
- Celebrity Cruises 4.284
- Princess Cruises 4.023
- Oceania Cruises 4.021
- Carnival Cruise Lines 4.019
Best Cruise Line for Service and Staff Score
- Princess Cruises 4.832
- Royal Caribbean 4.797
- Celebrity Cruises 4.778
- Oceania Cruises 4.760
- Silversea Cruises 4.751
Cruise Ship: Overall
This awards category covers member review rankings of the top-performing cruise ships for the year. Awards have been given in this sector for best cruise ship and the best new cruise ship of 2021:
Best Overall Cruise Ship Score
- Mariner of the Seas 4.482
- Oasis of the Seas 4.469
- Allure of the Seas 4.468
- Freedom of the Seas 4.455
- Mardi Gras 4.419
Best New Cruise Ship of 2021 Score
- Mardi Gras 4.337
- Odyssey of the Seas 4.281
- Celebrity Apex 4.193
- Norwegian Encore 4.049
- Carnival Panorama 3.908
Cruise Ship: Onboard Experience
These awards cover onboard ship experience elements. Following are the 2022 Member Choice Awards winners for the best cruise ships of the year in food and dining, onboard activities, and staff/service:
Best Cruise Ship for Food & Dining Score
- Celebrity Edge 4.776
- Celebrity Summit 4.707
- Symphony of the Seas 4.682
- Freedom of the Seas 4.633
- Norwegian Escape 4.631
Best Cruise Ship for Onboard Activities Score
- Freedom of the Seas 4.537
- Oasis of the Seas 4.525
- Celebrity Summit 4.505
- Symphony of the Seas 4.444
- Allure of the Seas 4.440
Best Cruise Ship for Service & Staff Score
- (TIE) Celebrity Edge and 4.900
Celebrity Summit
- Norwegian Bliss 4.891
- Serenade of the Seas 4.882
- Norwegian Escape 4.872
About Cruiseline.com
Finding the right cruise is not an easy task so Cruiseline.com is here to simplify the process. Everyone from first-time cruisers to seasoned sailors can find their dream vacation using Cruiseline.com's reviews, cruise advice articles, advanced deal search features, user-submitted photos, and an authentic community ready to talk about all things cruising.
What sets Cruiseline.com apart are the 200,000 + verified reviews from community members – that means real reviews by real people. These reviews cover every aspect of their cruise experience from the onboard dining, to service, entertainment, and ports. Through a partnership with major cruise agencies, Cruiseline.com is able to gather real reviews from actual cruisers who have sailed on the ships they are reviewing.
For more information visit: Cruiseline.com.
