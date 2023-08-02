WASHINGTON – Sen. Ted Cruz, who tried to stall certification of the 2020 election the day a mob attacked Congress, blistered Donald Trump’s indictment Wednesday as an abuse of the justice system — a weak case that rehashes old allegations.
But like most of Trump’s defenders, he did not dispute that the former president lied to the American people, knowingly and repeatedly, with unfounded claims the election was stolen.
“This is a political indictment brought by a political prosecutor, working for a political Attorney General, working for a political president who does not want to risk losing to Donald Trump in November of 2024,” Cruz said on an episode of his podcast released Wednesday morning.
A federal grand jury in Washington handed up the indictment late Tuesday afternoon.
Cruz, taping the podcast that evening, called it “thoroughly underwhelming” in that it broke little new ground with no allegation of witness tampering or inciting the Jan. 6 riot, for instance.
“Everything in this indictment is basically what has been discussed in the news,” he said. “I was surprised that there wasn’t a smoking gun in here. … The only news is aha, they indicted him and then they get to repeat everything they said for the last two years.”
Trump critics have leveled much the same critique, expressing disappointment the special counsel broke no new ground.
Instead, the indictment tracks closely with testimony aired at Trump’s second impeachment trial, shortly after he left office, on charges related to stoking the Jan. 6 mob attack.
It also tracks with testimony gathered by the House January 6 committee for hearings last summer.
“We’ve entered banana republic territory,” Cruz said, noting that Trump is the first president or former president ever indicted.
Trump’s many critics point out that he’s the first defeated president to resist the peaceful transfer of power.
Cruz, a Harvard-trained lawyer who served as the state of Texas’ advocate before the Supreme Court before running for office, began his podcast during Trump’s first impeachment trial.
Despite their animosity during the 2016 GOP presidential primary, he has long been one of Trump’s most ardent defenders, even volunteering to help his legal team in the weeks after the 2020 election.
In the days leading up to the riot, Cruz and Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., organized an effort to object to the certification of electors that President Joe Biden had won. Cruz said he wasn’t trying to overturn the election or delay Biden’s inauguration, then two weeks away; rather, he just sought a delay to allow for a thorough investigation into alleged fraud.
Such allegations had by then been rejected by dozens of courts.
In his podcast, Cruz sidestepped the fact that no credible evidence has surfaced that the election was stolen.
Nor did he assert that Trump is innocent of these and other charges. Trump also faces federal prosecution for hiding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after leaving office.
Cruz did assert that all of the legal attacks are motivated by political calculus and a wanton disregard for the rule of law.
“They want a conviction. This Department of Justice hates Donald Trump, and they’ve given up any pretense of impartiality or objectivity,’ he said. “Whether you want Donald Trump to be the next president or not, that question should not be answered by a corrupt Department of Justice weaponizing the legal system.”
Trump holds a commanding lead in the GOP primaries in pre-indictment polls and in Cruz’s telling, Biden and his minions want to ensure Trump gets the nomination because they see him as vulnerable in the fall.
“They’ve now figured out [that] every time they indict Trump, his numbers go up in the primary,’ Cruz said. “Their nirvana is to have multiple criminal trials against Donald Trump all proceeding ideally in September and October of 2024″ just before Election Day.
The 45-page indictment asserts that Trump knew his claims about widespread ballot fraud were false, and that he ignored his own attorney general and other top aides when he claimed the election was stolen and that Vice President Mike Pence had the authority to reject Biden’s electors.
Trump’s lawyers and surrogates have attacked the indictment as an assault on his First Amendment free speech rights, arguing the charges would criminalize his expression of opinion – true or debunked – on the fairness of the election.
Cruz echoed that line of argument.
“They really, really, really don’t like that Donald Trump alleged that there was voter fraud in the 2020 election and that it changed the outcome,” he said.
And he predicted that Trump faces real legal peril if the charges go to trial in the District of Columbia, where Democrats comprise 90% of the potential federal jury pool.
“There is a very real possibility that Donald Trump ends up being convicted,” he said, though “I think on appeal, that conviction will not stand.
--------
©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
