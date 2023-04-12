WALNUT CREEK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 12, 2023--
In its annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, CSAA Insurance Group details progress made toward its commitment to a 50% reduction in carbon emissions and carbon neutrality by 2025. The AAA insurer has already achieved a 45% emissions reduction from its 2016 baseline, inclusive of Scopes 1, 2 and 3 (business travel, employee commute and home offices energy use).
“For an insurer, the Environmental aspect of ESG is critical,” said Tom Troy, president and CEO at CSAA Insurance Group. “It is a business imperative, given the role we play in helping policyholders who experience losses due to climate-related impacts. With increasing frequency and severity of wildfires, hurricanes, and other weather events, it is incumbent on the industry to work to reduce the effects of climate change, and we strive to be an industry leader on this important work.”
The 2022 ESG report also discusses the company’s progress across existing programs and announces several new initiatives, including the following:
- Future of Work – an exciting initiative to rethink how the working world is going to look moving forward
- New Diverse Recruiting Strategist – a new HR position focused on developing strategies to better meet CSAA’s goals around a more diverse employee population
- Talent Equity Roadmap – developed to increase internal awareness of what CSAA is doing on its journey toward an inclusive and equitable culture where all employees can thrive and succeed
- The Inclusion Collective – connecting diversity, equity and inclusion activities into a broader business-driven, results-oriented strategy
- A new Mindful Employee Resource Group focused on mental health
The ESG framework provides an effective structure for sharing CSAA’s progress and vision for a better future with customers, employees, vendors, regulators, and other stakeholders. It helps the company prioritize what matters most, capture data on where the company is succeeding and where it needs to work harder and add transparency to the process.
For more information, access the full 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance report.
About CSAA Insurance Group
CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA Insurer, offers automobile, homeowners and other personal lines of insurance to AAA Members through AAA clubs in 23 states and the District of Columbia. Founded in 1914, the company has been rated “A” or better by AM Best for more than 90 years, and is one of the top personal lines property casualty insurance groups in the United States, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. The company has been repeatedly named one of the 50 most community-minded companies in America by Points of Light. More information is available at http://csaa-insurance.aaa.com and on social media ( Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram ).
