CSC is honored to be recognized by New Jersey Law Journal readers as the #1 business formation provider for 2021. CSC has placed in the best business formation award for 10 consecutive years. The award is based solely on the results of magazine reader feedback, who vote on the top vendors serving the nation's legal industry.
"We're honored to receive the continued recognition from the New Jersey legal community," says Jennifer Kenton, CSC executive vice president of Customer Development and Marketing. "We’re committed to going above and beyond for our customers and legal partners. Service is at the center of everything we do, and we’re grateful for our customers’ continued trust and partnership."
When it comes to formation filings for legal business entities, our award-winning filing services make it easy to form new entities in all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and approximately 120 jurisdictions worldwide.
For more than 120 years, companies have chosen CSC as their trusted business partner. We have the tools to streamline complex workflows and improve efficiency. What’s more, we offer stringent data security protocols to protect our customers’ most important assets. CSC invests the time to understand our customers’ businesses and become a true extension of their teams. We’re dedicated to exceeding expectations every time, everywhere.
About CSC
CSC is the world’s leading provider of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services to companies around the globe. From keeping your business in compliance and streamlining operations, to protecting and promoting your brand online, we use our expertise and personal approach to help your business run smoother. We are the business behind business ®. We are the trusted partner for 90% of the Fortune 500 ®, more than 65% of the Best Global Brands (Interbrand ® ), nearly 10,000 law firms, and more than 3,000 financial organizations. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, since 1899, we have offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. We are a global company capable of doing business wherever our clients are—and we accomplish that by employing experts in every business we serve. Are you interested in growing your career with us? Learn what makes us different at cscglobal.com/careers.
