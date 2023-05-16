PADUCAH, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2023--
CSI, a leading provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, announced today the launch of its new Call Center, an outsourced customer service capability available to NuPoint core banking customers.
CSI Call Center is operated by Fintexperts ® with the resources and expertise to meet customer service needs when banks face increased call volume and staffing challenges or require after-hours support for account holders. The call center’s flexible service integrates directly with an institution’s CRM to address customer inquiries on behalf of the bank and seamlessly maintain the bank’s exceptional service.
“Several of our core customers have already adopted CSI Call Center and reported decreased operational expenses and training costs without sacrificing their standard of service and experience,” said Bob Ezell, chief customer experience officer of CSI. “Our experts are acting as an extension of our customers’ teams—enabling banks to scale and never miss a beat with their account holders. Together, we can drive customer satisfaction by offering a consistent customer experience.”
Dezarae N. Conn, vice president and operations manager of Consumers National Bank in Minerva, Ohio, says adding the service to its core platform has increased the bank’s capacity to do what a community bank does best: service its customers.
“CSI Call Center has been a cost-effective way to expand our hours of availability—something customers have come to expect,” Conn said. “Their friendly and professional representatives have become an invaluable asset, for our in-house support staff and customers alike.”
Each call center interaction is logged through the bank’s CRM contact workflow to ensure a complete, accurate transcript and report following each account holder call. In addition, the service alleviates high call volume without deploying an automation system or enlisting additional team members to staff phone lines.
“CSI Call Center reflects the value we place on customer service,” said David Culbertson, president and CEO of CSI. “Our offering combines our commitment to customer success with our advanced technology to directly solve business and account holder problems. We take great pride in empowering our customers with the knowledge they need to best serve their account holders and look forward to partnering with them on the front lines.”
In collaboration with their CSI relationship manager, banks can choose their level of call center support to include after-hours, daytime hours or a fully outsourced service. CSI Call Center support functions include money movement, pin and password resets, card and cash management, account restrictions and more.
For more information on CSI, visit csiweb.com.
About CSI
As a forward-thinking technology partner, Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers fintech, regtech and cybersecurity solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers, both foreign and domestic. In addition to its reputation for providing expert service, CSI focuses on propelling crucial technology advancements, accelerating speed-to-market and deploying solutions for fraud and anti-money laundering, account origination, small-to-medium businesses and treasury management, managed IT services and cybersecurity, real-time payments, open banking, Banking as a Service and more. From top global brands to community financial institutions across the nation, CSI delivers agile technology to its partners that’s designed to accelerate their growth and maximize their success. For more information, visit csiweb.com.
