Charleston Southern (1-10, 0-7) vs. UNC-Asheville (6-6, 5-2)
Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UNC-Asheville looks to extend Charleston Southern's conference losing streak to nine games. Charleston Southern's last Big South win came against the Presbyterian Blue Hose 81-64 on March 3, 2020. UNC-Asheville is coming off a 92-54 win at home over Charleston Southern in its most recent game.
VARYING EXPERIENCE: UNC-Asheville has relied on senior leadership while Charleston Southern has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Tajion Jones, LJ Thorpe, Trent Stephney and Evan Clayborne have collectively accounted for 63 percent of UNC-Asheville's scoring this season. On the other side, freshmen Phlandrous Fleming Jr., Ja'Quavian Florence and Melvin Edwards Jr. have collectively scored 46 percent of the team's points this year and have accounted for 72 percent of all Buccaneers points over their last five.
BIG SOUTH IMPROVEMENT: The Bulldogs have scored 79 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 71.8 per game they managed against non-conference competition.FLEMING JR. IS A FORCE: Fleming has connected on 33.3 percent of the 66 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 15 of 42 over his last five games. He's also converted 75.9 percent of his foul shots this season.
WINLESS WHEN: UNC-Asheville is 0-5 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 6-1 when it scores at least 72.
STREAK STATS: UNC-Asheville has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 84.8 points while giving up 65.3.
DID YOU KNOW: UNC-Asheville is ranked second among Big South teams with an average of 76 points per game. The Bulldogs have averaged 82.7 points per game over their last three games.
———
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25
———
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com