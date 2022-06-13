DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2022--
The "CSV vs CSA - Waterfall vs. Agile Methodology, Documentation and Implementation" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Advancements in technology have forced organizations to rethink business models. Once controlled and orderly, these organizations are now more chaotic and complex, serving patients and customers that are better informed and with higher expectations than ever before. Work practices and tools must change to meet these challenges.
The approach to developing software, performing validation, and maintaining a system in a validated state through its entire life cycle should be carefully considered in order to meet changing needs. This seminar will include a comparison of the Agile and Waterfall methodologies, along with the pros and cons of each. There may not be one size that fits all, and so it is important to understand what needs to be considered when making such a determination.
As part of the Case for Quality program US FDA Center for Devices and Radiological Health noted how an excessive focus by industry on compliance rather than quality may be diverting resources and management attention toward meeting regulatory compliance requirements vs. adopting best quality practices. There has also been a lower than anticipated investment in automation and digital technologies, which could greatly improve quality and process control.
A key element is a risk-based, product quality, and patient-centric approach to Computer System Assurance (CSA) vs. the traditional Computer System Validation (CSV) Waterfall approach. This encourages critical thinking based on product and process knowledge and quality risk management over-prescriptive documentation-driven approaches.
This is where FDA determined that "WHAT" is required can be done (the "HOW") in different ways and does not have to be according to the "checklist" mindset of most CSV work, where you crank out documents without specifically addressing the risk of potential failure of each requirement.
GAMP5 supports the use of incremental, iterative, and evolutionary approaches including Agile, for development of custom applications. Keys to success include a robust Quality Management System and well-trained and highly disciplined teams following well-defined processes supported by tools and automation.
Why Should You Attend:
The attendee will learn about FDA's approach to modernizing technology, and how that will benefit both the Agency and industry. We will discuss ways to modernize the System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) approach to Computer System Validation (CSV) by using automated testing tools that will result in a continuous validation of software products. This approach is amenable to the Agile software development methodology, which can be adapted for use invalidation.
It will also discuss the important aspects of CSV and how to apply them in a new and modern technological environment.
The event takes place at 10AM EDT.
Agenda
Day 1
- Identifying "GxP" Systems
- Current state of CSV approach based on FDA requirements
- Agile approach to System Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
- Pros and Cons of an Agile vs. Waterfall approach
- Cloud computing and Software as a Service (SaaS) systems
- Agile continuous validation approach
- Policies and procedures needed to support your validation process
- Q&A
Day 2
- CSA Gap Assessment
- Keys to a Successful CSA Implementation
- Documentation using a Waterfall or Agile approach
- Implementing CSA Across the organization - Avoiding disorientation
- Applicability of CSA Guidance to Data Integrity
- IT Supplier Assessments While Adopting CSA Principles
- Risk Assessment to optimize your validation approach
- Q&A
