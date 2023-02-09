LISLE, Ill., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) approved a new share repurchase program that authorizes the company to repurchase up to $50 million of its common stock, replacing the program authorized by the Board of Directors in May 2021.
About CTS
CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, and transportation markets. For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.
Contact
Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA
Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
Email: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.