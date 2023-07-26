SAN DIEGO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2023--
Cue Health Inc. (“Cue”) (Nasdaq: HLTH), a healthcare technology company, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. In conjunction with the release, Cue will host a conference call and webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.
To access the live call via telephone, please register in advance using the link here. Upon registering, each participant will receive an email confirmation with dial-in numbers and a unique personal PIN that can be used to join the call.
The live webinar of the call may be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Company’s website at investors.cuehealth.com. A replay of the webinar will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the call.
About Cue Health
Cue Health Inc. (Nasdaq: HLTH) is a healthcare technology company that uses diagnostic-enabled care to empower people to live their healthiest lives. The Cue Health platform offers individuals and healthcare providers convenient and personalized access to lab-quality diagnostic tests at home and at the point-of-care, as well as on-demand telehealth consultations and treatment options for a wide range of health and wellness needs. Cue’s customers include federal and state public sector agencies and the private sector, which includes healthcare providers, enterprises, and individual consumers. Cue’s COVID-19 test was the first FDA-authorized molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without a prescription. Cue has since received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for its molecular mpox test at the point of care and, to expand its test menu, the company has a number of other submissions under review by the FDA. Cue, founded in 2010, owns over 100 patents and is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.cuehealth.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230726293133/en/
CONTACT: Lorna Williams
858-667-4934 (ext. 1104)Cue Health
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GENERAL HEALTH MEDICAL DEVICES OTHER HEALTH HEALTH HEALTH TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Cue Health Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/26/2023 04:01 PM/DISC: 07/26/2023 03:58 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230726293133/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.