Cue Health (“Cue”) (Nasdaq: HLTH), a healthcare technology company, announced today that its management team will participate at the 7 th Annual Needham Virtual Med Tech & Diagnostics 1x1 Conference on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
About Cue Health
Cue is a healthcare technology company that makes it easy for individuals to access health information and places diagnostic information at the center of care. Cue enables people to manage their health through real-time, actionable, and connected health information, offering individuals and their healthcare providers easy access to lab-quality diagnostics anywhere, anytime, in a device that fits in the palm of the hand. Cue’s first-of-its-kind COVID-19 test was the first FDA-authorized molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without a prescription and physician supervision. Outside the United States, Cue has received the CE mark in the European Union, Interim Order authorization from Health Canada, regulatory approval from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, and PSAR authorization from Singapore's Health Sciences Authority. Cue was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.cuehealth.com.
