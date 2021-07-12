PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Cultural and humanities nonprofits in Rhode Island are sharing nearly $1 million in federal coronavirus funding to help them recover from the pandemic, officials said Monday.
The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts and the Rhode Island Council for the Humanities have announced a collaborative partnership to distribute the funds, from the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities.
The grants, called the RI Culture, Humanities and Arts Recovery Grants, are designed to assist nonprofits with general operating support to prevent, prepare for, respond to and recover from pandemic-related hardships.
Organizations focused on the Black, Indigenous and people of color population as well as nonprofits with annual budgets under $500,000 will be prioritized.
“The arts, culture and humanities communities are an important economic driver in our state. These funds from the American Rescue Plan, through the National Endowments for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities, deliver critical investments in this sector supporting its recovery and full return,” Gov. Daniel McKee said in a statement.