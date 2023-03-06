FRIDLEY, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 6, 2023--
Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced the addition of the new PowerCommand® B-Series transfer switches to their North America product line. Consisting of 1200 amps to 3000 amps bypass-isolation transfer switches, the development of this product continues Cummins commitment to offer dependable, innovative, holistic power capabilities.
“Development of the PowerCommand® B-Series allows Cummins to further serve our mission-critical partners and ensure they’re equipped with reliable power transfer equipment,” said Wissam Balshe, Business Director, Energy Management Solutions of Cummins Power Systems.
Fully designed and manufactured by Cummins, the PowerCommand® B-Series includes Cummins-exclusive High-Endurance Mechanism (HEM) Blow-On Technology, which greatly improves product reliability and allows for the ability to survive severe fault current conditions. The PowerCommand® B-Series is rich with standard and optional features with the capstone being the advanced PowerCommand® 80 transfer switch control, which includes integrated networking, power quality metering and power control capability.
Like its companion product, the PowerCommand® X-Series, the PowerCommand® B-Series is designed to meet and exceed UL1008’s stringent endurance testing, including Withstand and Closing Ratings (WCR) covering multiple severe fault current scenarios.
The PowerCommand® B-Series complies with the latest applicable codes and standards, such as NFPA70 (NEC), NFPA110 and NFP99. These compliances and rigorous testing ensure the PowerCommand® B-Series is built to support the performance, connectivity and reliability needs of the market.
“Over the years, we’ve seen increased grid instability and power outages. It’s imperative that life-saving applications are supported by reliable power systems and the transfer of power is quick, efficient and seamless,” Balshe noted.
With more than 80 years of experience, the PowerCommand® B-Series continues Cummins’ rich history in power transfer control. More than a product, it provides access to the company’s expertise, knowledge and network to support users every step of the way in their power journey.
For more information about the next generation of PowerCommand® B-Series transfer switches, visit https://www.cummins.com/generators/transfer-switches.
About Cummins Inc.
Cummins Inc., a global power technology leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from internal combustion, electric and hybrid integrated power solutions to components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, microgrid controls, batteries, electrolyzers and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 73,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.2 billion on sales of $28.1 billion in 2022. Learn more at cummins.com.
