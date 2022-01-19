Cummins Inc. Names Jeff Wiltrout Vice President – Corporate Strategy

COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2022--
Today, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) named Jeff Wiltrout, Vice President- Corporate Strategy, effective immediately. Wiltrout has served in this role on an interim basis since Thad Ewald’s departure from Cummins last year.
“I am thrilled to have Jeff take this role, and I’m confident his experience and leadership capabilities make him the ideal leader for this work,” said Tom Linebarger, Chairman and CEO, Cummins Inc. “During his career at Cummins, Jeff has demonstrated excellence in leading critical strategy projects while building trust and developing strong teams around him. It is an exciting and pivotal moment in our history given the technology and industry transitions that are taking place, and Jeff will help us continue to grow and be successful.”
Wiltrout joined Cummins in 2009 and prior to his current interim role, he served as the Executive Director of Corporate Development where he was responsible for leading the Corporate Development function. In that position, he worked with business segment leaders to evaluate potential opportunities, lead deal negotiations and execute transactions through a variety of structures including acquisitions, joint ventures, minority equity investments and licensing. Wiltrout held several other roles at Cummins including Power Systems Strategy Director, Corporate Strategy Director, Product Planning Leader in Cummins Generator Technologies (CGT), Manager in Corporate Strategy, and Business Development Manager in Cummins Turbo Technologies (CTT). Prior to Cummins, Wiltrout was with National City Bank in Indianapolis.
Wiltrout earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana (U.S.), and his MBA from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana (U.S.). He resides in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), with his wife and children.
Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 57,800 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $1.8 billion on sales of $19.8 billion in 2020. Learn more at cummins.com.
