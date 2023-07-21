This photo provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows CUPKIN Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups. More than 345,000 children's cups are being recalled due to lead levels that exceed the federal content ban, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday, July 20, 2023. Soojimus is recalling 8-ounce and 12-ounce models of its Cupkin Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups — sold in various colors on Amazon and the Cupkin website from 2018 through March of this year, per the CPSC.