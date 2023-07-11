AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2023--
Curative Insurance Company, a pioneering provider of the, no copay, no deductible health plan*, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Sean Maguire to the role of Chief Growth Officer (CGO). Sean brings over 30 years of experience in sales with a track record of driving revenue growth and boosting sales for major market leaders within the healthcare benefits space.
Maguire has extensive experience building relationship-focused sales strategies and bringing innovative solutions to market. He will bring long-term value to help Curative successfully grow and expand, as he architects innovative, market-centric strategies to launch Curative’s unique $0 out of pocket cost plan to new geographies*. Maguire’s areas of expertise include strategic business planning, sales execution, account management, and new business development. He previously spent over 15 years at various insurance companies and consulting firms leading overall growth and distribution, including Humana, Aon, and Employee Health Insurance Management.
“Curative is rapidly expanding into new markets across the United States, and we couldn’t be happier to bring Sean on board to drive this growth and lead our exceptional sales and client services team,” said Fred Turner, CEO and co-founder of Curative. “Sean’s stellar sales experience and growth relationships will take us to the next level in the insurance market.”
Curative launched its new health plan in late 2022, featuring $0 copays and $0 deductibles for in-network care*. The plan promotes proactive health engagement for members and removes financial barriers to care by offering affordable, accessible benefits. Curative health plan products are now available to employers throughout Texas and their employees nationally, with broad national network coverage and access to over one million providers nationwide. The Curative plan will soon be available to employers in other states across the country. Building on its success as the largest COVID-19 testing company in the nation, Curative’s new health plan marks the next phase of growth for the company. To learn more about Curative and its new health care plan, visit https://curative.com/.
About Curative
Curative is a leading health care services company that has created and launched a first-of-its-kind employer-based health insurance plan with an AM-Best rating of A-. Co-founded by CEO Fred Turner and CTO Isaac Turner (no relation) in 2020, Curative is reengineering health insurance by providing unmatched simplicity and cost transparency with a competitive monthly premium and zero out-of-pocket costs*. Curative is remaking our health care system into one that works for and supports members’ whole health and well-being through every step of their personal health journey. Previously, Curative and its managed medical entities were national leaders bringing COVID-19 testing and vaccine-administration resources to bear in response to the pandemic. For more information on Curative, visit https://curative.com/, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn.
