BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2023--
Today, Curator Hotel & Resort Collection, the premier collection of independent hotels and resorts, announced a new initiative to bring curated, one-of-a-kind experiences to the forefront of its website. This new initiative responds to the growing demand for unique and unforgettable travel experiences.
Now boasting a growing collection of over 150 hotels, resorts, and distinct experiences, Curator’s reimagined website empowers travelers to dream, explore, find inspiration, and reserve experiences that have been uniquely curated for them. These bespoke experiences range from exclusive tours and tastings to off-the-beaten-path adventures. Whether it's tasting the best northern California wines on the Napa Valley Wine Train, driving a VW campervan to surf lessons at Malibu Beach, or learning how to fly a raptor in a private experience with trained birds of prey, Curator's new website ignites the spark of imagination. It fuels the desire to travel like never before.
“We believe that travel is an art form and we are the curators,” said Jennifer Barnwell, President of Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. “Our curated experiences are the key to unlocking the hidden gems of each destination and creating memories that will last a lifetime.”
The new website also features a more user-friendly and visually appealing, refreshed design. Travelers can easily search for hotels and experiences by location or interest. This dynamic platform empowers travelers to explore and reserve extraordinary adventures seamlessly and allows them to draw inspiration from Curator’s distinct collection of hotels and resorts throughout the U.S.
For more information on Curator Hotel & Resort Collection, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com. Follow Curator on social media at @ curatorhotelsresorts.
About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection
Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and a group of industry-leading hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels access to a wide breadth of program offerings to enhance the guest experience, improve employee engagement, and create value while allowing their members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. It offers the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels and brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, reporting, and technology. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Sage Hospitality Group, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com and follow us at @CuratorHotelsResorts.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230906043141/en/
CONTACT: Media Inquiries:
Melanie Neff 305-677-3904 x23 (curatorpr@ciicpr.com)For independent lifestyle owners and operators interested in joining Curator:
Jennifer Barnwell 240-507-1338 (jbarnwell@curatorhotelsandresorts.com)
Jenn Parks 240-660-9483 (jparks@curatorhotelsandresorts.com)For companies and service providers interested in partnering with Curator:
Brent Hayhurst 240-660-9485(bhayhurst@curatorhotelsandresorts.com)
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MARYLAND
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER TRAVEL ARCHITECTURE LODGING VACATION OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY DESTINATIONS TOURIST ATTRACTIONS TRAVEL
SOURCE: Curator Hotel & Resort Collection
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 09/06/2023 08:02 AM/DISC: 09/06/2023 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230906043141/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.