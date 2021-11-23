Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Welcomes Eight New Hotels From Davidson Hospitality Group

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 23, 2021--
Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”) announced the addition of eight lifestyle hotels and resorts from Davidson Hospitality Group (“Davidson”) to its rapidly growing portfolio. These hotels will access Curator’s best-in-class operating agreements, services, and non-proprietary technology to improve operating performance while benefiting from the enhanced relationships with other Curator member hotels and resorts.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211123005550/en/
Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida (Photo: Business Wire)
“We are thrilled to add these unique hotels and resorts to Curator’s growing portfolio,” said John Belden, Chairman & CEO of Davidson Hospitality Group. “Curator’s owner-centric offerings combined with Davidson’s best-in-class management will enhance the profitability and performance of these properties while also enabling new product, service, and technology offerings from the Curator platform.”
Davidson Hospitality Group’s mission to provide heartfelt hospitality, greater value for its property owners, and unmatched service to guests, all while managing a select group of bold and innovative hospitality brands, directly aligns with Curator’s values. The Davidson managed hotels will have the ability to leverage the support and resources Curator offers while remaining true to the operator’s people-first mission.
“Davidson is one of the leading management companies in the hotel industry, so we are excited they have chosen to partner with Curator,” said Jennifer Barnwell, President of Curator. “These eight unique hotels and resorts incorporate local flare while also offering the experiences lifestyle guests are seeking. Curator’s broad array of services and partnerships will support and enhance Davidson's creative and detailed operating focus that they are known for in the hotel industry.”
The newest Curator Hotel & Resort Collection member properties include:
- Amara Cay Resort (Islamorada, Florida): Amara Cay Resort is anchored in the laid-back style and carefree atmosphere that makes Islamorada the Sport Fishing Capital of the World. Reflecting the easy tranquility of the Upper Keys, Amara Cay Resort seamlessly blends recreation with relaxation. Hammocks dot the sandy shoreline, palm trees sway in the breeze, and a shimmering oceanfront pool beckons early risers.
- Grand Hotel (Mackinac Island, Michigan): Located on Northern Michigan’s Mackinac Island, the iconic Grand Hotel beckons guests to a bygone era of old-world hospitality and charm. The historic landmark hotel has been welcoming guests since 1887 and continues to embrace its rich history with inspired enhancements and cherished traditions.
- Hotel Viking (Newport, Rhode Island): Set atop downtown Newport’s Historic Hill neighborhood, Hotel Viking opened to an awestruck public almost a century ago. From the original key boxes behind the Front Desk, to the 1926 brass letter box in the Lobby, the iconic Newport hotel offers a wonderful combination of style, comfort, and modern amenities.
- La Siesta Resort & Marina (Islamorada, Florida): Situated along the historic Overseas Highway, La Siesta Resort embraces the natural beauty of Florida and is considered one of the best vacation spots in the Florida Keys.
- Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort (Hollywood, Florida): Inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of singer, songwriter, and author Jimmy Buffett, Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort is a destination resort and entertainment complex on the legendary Hollywood Beach Broadwalk. With an extensive array of amenities and high levels of hospitality, service, and attention to detail, the renowned destination resort is the perfect setting for guests to enjoy the unique fun and island escapism Margaritaville is famous for delivering.
- Pelican Cove Resort & Marina (Islamorada, Florida): Pelican Cove Resort transports guests into a tropical paradise the minute they check-in with 63 rooms and suites on the water, as well as an outdoor pool, saltwater lagoon, cabana bar and café, marina, water sports and fishing charters.
- Postcard Inn Beach Resort & Marina (Islamorada, Florida): Located on a private beach, the iconic Postcard Inn Beach Resort and Marina at Holiday Isle (aka PCI for short) features 151 guest rooms and suites, many with mini-refrigerators and microwaves. The newly refreshed Postcard Inn blends the retro, throwback feel of a nostalgic American beach vacation with modern amenities, designer furnishings, and a touch of whimsy.
- The Ryder (Charleston, South Carolina): Charleston’s newest boutique hotel, The Ryder, celebrates the destination’s rich history while ushering in a new era with its modern aesthetic, elevated accommodations, and stylish lobby and public spaces. In keeping with traditional southern hospitality, friendly, attentive service delivers a feeling of home-away-from-home in a welcoming, spirited setting.
For a complete list of Curator hotels, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com/destinations/country/usa.
About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection
Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of hand-selected small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and a group of industry-leading hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels the power to compete together while allowing their members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. It offers independent lifestyle hotels the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels and brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, and technology. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance, Sage Hospitality Group, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com and follow us at @CuratorHotelCollection.
About Davidson Hospitality Group
Davidson Hospitality Group is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 66 existing hotels and resorts; more than 165 restaurants, bars and lounges; and nearly 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Marriott, and Margaritaville, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger operating platform. In keeping with the company's heritage of delivering value, Davidson is comprised of four highly specialized operating verticals: Davidson Hotels, Pivot, Davidson Resorts and Davidson Restaurant Group. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and Twitter: @DavidsonHospGrp. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup.
About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 52 hotels, totaling approximately 13,000 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit http://www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211123005550/en/
CONTACT: Media Inquiries:
Melanie Neff 305-677-3904 x23 (mneff@ciicpr.com)For independent lifestyle owners and operators interested in joining Curator:
Jennifer Barnwell 240-507-1338 (jbarnwell@curatorhotelsandresorts.com)
Jenn Parks 240-660-9483 (jparks@curatorhotelsandresorts.com)For companies and service providers interested in partnering with Curator:
Austin Segal 240-660-9428 (asegal@curatorhotelsandresorts.com)
KEYWORD: RHODE ISLAND MARYLAND FLORIDA SOUTH CAROLINA MICHIGAN UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL RESTAURANT/BAR VACATION LODGING SPECIALTY DESTINATIONS TRAVEL
SOURCE: Curator Hotel & Resort Collection
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/23/2021 08:03 AM/DISC: 11/23/2021 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211123005550/en