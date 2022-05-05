LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Curis Inc. (CRIS) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents.

The drug developer posted revenue of $2.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRIS

Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you