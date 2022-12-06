GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022--
Current is expanding its portfolio once again to include the Lifeshield brand which offers lighting for health care, behavioral, vandal and cleanroom environments.
Effectively lighting complex spaces requires robust products that provide consistent performance, flexible options and that meet strict standards such as ISO, NSF, IP, IK10 and ANSI 3G. Now Current delivers all these benefits and more in one LED lighting portfolio for health care settings, public spaces and other vulnerable areas.
Current’s long history of expertise in designing and manufacturing specialized fixtures makes expanding into the complex lighting market a natural fit says Tom Benton, Vice President and General Manager, Luminaires.
“Including our considerable experience, production capabilities and logistics footprint, we are perfectly positioned to service the complex lighting market. Deeply understanding the performance requirements, demands on the fixtures within the space and the needs of individuals within these environments is at the center of Lifeshield product development.”
Lifeshield now offers a full line of luminaires designed specifically for patient rooms, surgical and imaging, behavioral, vandal resident and cleanroom environments. These light source options can also be enhanced for color performance with high efficacy 90CRI R90 TriGain® technology and SpectraSync™ color tuning technology from Current, as well as narrow band color (green, amber, red and blue) options. Additionally, Current’s 365DisInFx™ technology can provide continuous surface and air disinfection for occupied spaces.*
Unique spaces demand unique solutions. Lifeshield luminaires achieve optimal visual acuity, glare control, cleanliness, functionality, scalability and easy user interface, so customers can enhance a range of experiences and outcomes.
See innovation in complex space lighting at currentlighting.com/lifeshield.
*Current’s UV disinfection lighting products operate below the human health exposure limits determined by IEC 62471 Photobiological Safety for Lamps and Lamp Systems standard and the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists (ACGIH ® ) guidelines; all technologies are intended to provide an added layer of protection along with requisite hygienic and social distancing measures.
