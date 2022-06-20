Current™ Launches New Brand Identity to Capture the Expanded Company’s Customer-Centric Focus

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2022--
Current™ (formerly GE Current, a Daintree company) has unveiled a new brand identity following the historic acquisition of Hubbell’s Commercial & Industrial (C&I) Lighting business. The enterprise brand—to be formally introduced at LightFair 2022 —unites the companies under a single identity with one purpose: To deliver the innovation customers require, with solutions that create inspiring, efficient and safe environments.
“We have taken a major step forward in bringing these two businesses together to provide our customers with the industry’s most expansive and versatile portfolio of lighting and controls solutions,” explains Manish Bhandari, President and CEO, Current. “Our new brand reflects this boldness and versatility, while communicating our shared focus on delivering value to our customers across multiple industries and applications. Our purpose is to make a difference for the planet and people’s lives with advanced lighting and intelligent controls. This ethos is also fully embodied in our ‘Always On’ tagline.”
Current products dramatically improve lighting quality, reduce energy demand to support cleaner air, and have become synonymous with reimagined physical spaces. The history of the company demonstrates decades of trusted quality and reliability. The new Current further emphasizes an innovative new-product based organization that focuses on bringing customers the best possible range of novel approaches and technologies. Current’s portfolio includes 35 industry-leading product brands, including the iconic GE brand, each offer a unique value proposition.
“Our new logo, with a subtle nod to the shape of an LED chip, speaks to our 140 plus years of delivering innovation. The nesting circles and squares evoke the balance and synergy of artistry and technology embodied in lighting and controls, and symbolizes the company’s ability to innovate and scale quickly,” says Jim Benson, Vice President of Enterprise Marketing and Communications. Perhaps most importantly, it suggests illumination, moving out from a central source representing the focus of all we do: our customer.”
“As our team and intellectual property portfolio continually expand, now is the best time to meet the new Current," adds Bhandari. "We are a partner that knows how to bring it all together to create successful outcomes for our customers.”
About Current
At Current, we are Always On and working to improve lives with the industry’s most expansive portfolio of sustainable advanced lighting and intelligent controls that reliably meet our customers’ needs. Learn more at CurrentLighting.com
