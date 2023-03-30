NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 30, 2023--
Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, honored life sciences industry innovators and two inspirational leaders during its NEXT conference. A highly anticipated feature at the event, the Medidata NEXT Awards recognize excellence in collaboration, sustainability, digital innovation, and patient leadership.
“The clients who join us at our NEXT events are leaders in the industry, and we are proud to support them in powering smarter treatments and healthier people,” said Michael Pray, Medidata COO. “We recognize and honor these companies for their continued innovation and leadership in accelerating clinical trials to benefit patients worldwide.”
Medidata NEXT Awards include:
Collaboration of the Year Award - Accelerating clinical trial execution through collaboration:
- Moderna has accelerated vaccine development timelines by building studies based on learnings from their collaboration with Medidata during the height of the pandemic. As a result, Moderna has made clinical trials available faster and gained rapid approvals by regulatory authorities.
- The ICON Medical Imaging division partnered with Medidata to deliver several successful studies for sponsors, including a large megastudy. The collaboration focused on streamlining workflows, resulting in speed and efficiency gains in delivery.
Sustainability Award - Developing new treatments faster, safer, and with less environmental impact:
- IQVIA instituted a mandate to end physical end-of-study (EOS) media for trials that they support. In order to implement this audacious goal, IQVIA partnered with Medidata to store EOS media in the Medidata Clinical Cloud on studies running on Rave, the industry-leading data management solution.
Digital Innovation Award - Leveraging data insights to improve decision making, driving innovation across clinical development:
- Sanofi worked to predict Cytokine Release Syndrome using Medidata’s historical clinical trial data. The project included predictive modeling with specific research objectives in a variety of oncology indications, including CAR-T and TCR indications and ALL, NHL, AML and solid tumors.
- Bayer developed a pre-study database to raise awareness of trial opportunities offering patient friendly options for participation, as a strategy to accelerate enrollment and enhance patient engagement in an upcoming Phase 3 trial. In order to reduce patient burden, participants have the opportunity to select from in-person or remote options and are then matched to investigational sites that align with their preference.
Patient Leadership Award - Decreasing the burden to trial participants with a patient-first approach:
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals implemented patient-centric enhancements to recruit more patients into trials and make it easier for them to participate in those trials from anywhere. They have also relied heavily on patient-reported outcomes collected on easy-to-use patient devices, which has helped more patients stay in these trials.
- PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific continued to deploy innovative and adaptive trial activities throughout the pandemic, including decentralized clinical trial (DCT) tools and strategies to enhance direct data capture from and support of patients.
Pray added: “This year we introduced two special awards to honor true pioneers – those who left indelible marks on all who knew them. Glen de Vries and Linnea Olson inspired so many others to create positive change, and their commitment to improving the lives of patients will carry on forever.”
Glen de Vries Epic Award - Inaugural award commemorating Medidata’s co-founder, who inspired others to create transformational change
- Lazarex Cancer Foundation focuses on improving cancer health outcomes, cancer clinical trial diversity and enrollment, and patient access to care. “I love what Glen has created in Medidata and I am so honored to receive this award in his memory,” said Dana Dornsife, CEO and Founder of the Lazarex Cancer Foundation. “It was clear at NEXT that Medidata and its partners appreciate that patients come first, and so I want to thank Medidata for helping us help them.”
Linnea Olson Award - Named for a founding member of Medidata’s Patient Insights Board
- Linnea Olson was recognized posthumously with this inaugural award for patient advocacy and her commitment to improving the patient experience
Medidata NEXT will be in Boston on April 25. Please see the full schedule of Medidata NEXT Global conferences on the Medidata website.
Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.
About Medidata
Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, creating hope for millions of patients. Medidata helps generate the evidence and insights to help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk, and optimize outcomes. More than one million registered users across 2,000+ customers and partners access the world's most trusted platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), is headquartered in New York City and has offices around the world to meet the needs of its customers. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens, and consumers. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.
3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005080/en/
CONTACT: Tom Paolella
Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Affairs
+1-848-203-7596
thomas.paolella@3ds.comPaul Oestreicher
External Communications Director
+1-917-522-4692
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PHARMACEUTICAL SUSTAINABILITY ENVIRONMENT ONCOLOGY GENERAL HEALTH HEALTH TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Medidata
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/30/2023 09:00 AM/DISC: 03/30/2023 09:04 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005080/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.