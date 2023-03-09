DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 9, 2023--
This "Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma - Pipeline Insight, 2022" report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ companies and 27+ pipeline drugs in Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Geography Covered
- Global coverage
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Understanding
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma: Overview
Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) is a rare type of blood cancer. It begins in a type of white blood cell called the T-lymphocyte (T-cell). T-cells help prevent infections and other diseases. As odd as it sounds, most T-cells are found in our skin. That's because our skin is the first line of defense against disease. The surface of an adult's skin contains about 20 billion T-cells. That's nearly twice as many T-cells as found in other parts of the body. There are many types of CTCL. More than half the people who develop CTCL will have one of the following types: Mycosis fungoides or Sezary syndrome.
Mycosis fungoides is the most common type of CTCL. This type tends to worsen very slowly. It can stay in its earliest stage, which often looks like rash, for years. In this stage, the cancer is often difficult to diagnose because it tends to looks like eczema or psoriasis. These conditions are much more common than CTCL. Sezary syndrome is more aggressive. It can also look like eczema. Some people develop red and swollen skin over much of their body.
Their skin may feel hot, sore, and extremely itchy. Because CTCL is rare and often looks like eczema or another common skin disease, it can take time to get the diagnosis. Some people who have CTCL are referred to a dermatologist because it's thought that they have a stubborn case of eczema or psoriasis.
This report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.
In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Emerging Drugs Chapters
This segment of the Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Emerging Drugs
SGX301: Soligenix
SGX301 is a novel first-in-class photodynamic therapy utilizing safe, visible light for activation. The active ingredient in SGX301 is synthetic hypericin, a potent photosensitizer that is topically applied to skin lesions, is taken up by the malignant T-cells, and then activated by fluorescent light 16 to 24 hours later. HyBryte (synthetic hypericin or SGX301) may provide a safer, more convenient alternative. It is a topical ointment which is applied to the lesions and then activated by safe visible fluorescent light. HyBryte is being tested as a photodynamic light therapy with an enhanced safety profile and a treatment regimen that may be completed in as little as 6 weeks. Its pivotal Phase III clinical study (the "FLASH" study) for CTCL has completed enrollment showing a statistically significant outcome after 6 weeks treatment (p=0.04) with continued improvement to 40% response rate after 12 weeks treatment (p< 0.0001).
Lacutamab : Innate Pharma
Lacutamab (IPH4102) is a first-in-class anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is currently in clinical trials for treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), an orphan disease. This group of rare cutaneous lymphomas of T lymphocytes has a poor prognosis with few efficacious and safe therapeutic options at advanced stages. KIR3DL2 is an inhibitory receptor of the KIR family, expressed by approximately 65% of patients across all CTCL subtypes and expressed by up to 90% of patients with certain aggressive CTCL subtypes, in particular, Sezary syndrome. It is currently being evaluated in Phase II stage of development.
BNZ-1: Bioniz
BNZ-1 is a selective inhibitor of three members of the IL-2 family: IL-2, IL-9, and IL-15. The profile of BNZ-1 is promising as a long-term therapy capable of transforming the standard of care in CTCL as data implicates the dysregulation of IL-2/IL-9/IL-15 as responsible for disease pathology. Bioniz conducted a Phase I/II study in CTCL, in which BNZ-1 exhibited a substantial improvement in safety and efficacy relative to standard of care. BNZ-1 has orphan drug designation in US and EU. In February 2022, Equillium, Inc. announced that it has acquired Bioniz Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company. Bioniz developed its novel structured-domain peptides, including BNZ-1 and BNZ-2, entirely in-house from its proprietary product discovery platform. BNZ-1 is Phase II/III ready in CTCL with open U.S. INDs for each indication and has orphan designation for CTCL in the U.S. and Europe.
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma: Therapeutic Assessment
This segment of the report provides insights about the different Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:
Major Players in Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma
There are approx. 25+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma. The companies which have their Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Soligenix
Phases
The report covers around 27+ products under different phases of clinical development like
- Late stage products (Phase III)
- Mid-stage products (Phase II)
- Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of
- Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
- Discontinued & Inactive candidates
- Route of Administration
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
- Intra-articular
- Intraocular
- Intrathecal
- Intravenous
- Ophthalmic
- Oral
- Parenteral
- Subcutaneous
- Topical
- Transdermal
- Molecule Type
Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
- Oligonucleotide
- Peptide
- Small molecule
- Product Type
Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma: Pipeline Development Activities
The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.
Pipeline Development Activities
The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma drugs.
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Report Insights
- Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Analysis
- Therapeutic Assessment
- Unmet Needs
- Impact of Drugs
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Report Assessment
- Pipeline Product Profiles
- Therapeutic Assessment
- Pipeline Assessment
- Inactive drugs assessment
- Unmet Needs
Key Players
- Soligenix
- Elorac
- Innate Pharma
- Viridian Therapeutics
- Sorrento Therapeutics
- Bio-Path Holdings
- Legend Biotech
- Genzada Pharmaceuticals
- VidacPharma
- Bioniz Therapeutics
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical
- Hoffmann-La Roche
- BioInvent International AB
- Scopus BioPharma
- Codiak BioSciences
- Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Myeloid Therapeutics
- Jiangsu Simcere Pharmaceutical
- miRagen Therapeutics
- Kymera Therapeutics
- Citius Pharmaceuticals
- 4SC
- Equillium
Key Products
- SGX301
- BNZ-1
- Lacutamab
- ExoIL-12
- BP1002
- MRG-106
- BBI-3000
- WP1220
- Tucidinostat
- IPH4102
- Resiquimod
- VDA-1102
- Resminostat
- Pembrolizumab
- ASTX660
- KT-333
- MT-101
- SIM1811-03
- Cobomarsen
- LB1901
- EQ101
