Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR ) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, today announced that Dave Mowry, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Aesthetic Device Industry Panel at the Maxim Virtual Growth Conference at 1:00 p.m. ET on Monday, March 28, 2022.
Investors may listen to the live event by registering for the conference at https://m-vest.com/events/2022-virtual-growth-conference.
About Cutera, Inc.
Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has developed innovative, easy-to-use products that enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective aesthetic treatments to their patients. For more information, call 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.
