Cutera, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUTR ) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, today announced that Sheila Hopkins, Interim Chief Executive Officer, has been invited to present at the Healthcare Virtual Conference Part II, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Tuesday, June 20th at 9:00 a.m. ET.

About Cutera, Inc.

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that harness the power of science and nature to enable medical practitioners to offer safe and effective treatments to their patients. For more information, call +1-415-657-5500 or 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.

