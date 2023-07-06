BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2023--
CXL Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading innovator in corneal disease treatments, is pleased to announce its new name as Epion Therapeutics, Inc. The new name captures the company's unique therapeutic approach: developing the safest and least invasive corneal cross-linking treatment for keratoconus worldwide. This vision and strategic direction precede enrollment in Epion’s Phase 3 Trials of the EpiSmart™ System.
Keratoconus is a corneal disorder characterized by thinning and conical protrusion of the cornea, causing distorted vision. It is estimated that over three million people in the US are affected by this disorder. In areas of Africa and the Middle East, the prevalence of keratoconus is three to five times higher, and resource limitations leave many patients without treatment options.
“Early diagnosis and treatment have the potential to preserve functional vision. Epion Therapeutics is pioneering early intervention with the goal of treating patients upon diagnosis, eliminating the requirement to wait for disease progression,” said Michael Belin, Chief Medical Officer at Epion.
“We are driven to provide the safest and most effective treatment solutions to patients, ensuring better outcomes and improved quality of life,” said Michael Webb, Chief Executive Officer of Epion. "Our new name signifies our unwavering commitment to positively impact the lives of individuals affected by keratoconus globally. We will continue to work in close partnership with clinicians to advance the care of keratoconus patients.”
The team at Epion Therapeutics is fueled by a deep commitment to patient care, scientific innovation, and collaboration with healthcare professionals. Through rigorous scientific research, Epion is redefining the standard of care for keratoconus. Epion plans to offer a procedure that neither chemically nor physically disturbs the corneal epithelium. Epion’s unique approach may reduce recovery time, decrease patient discomfort, and minimize the risk of infection compared to both traditional epi-off and newer epi-on cross-linking methods.
About Epion Therapeutics
Epion is developing a minimally-invasive treatment for keratoconus and ectatic corneal disease that could bring early intervention to millions of patients globally. Our EpiSmart approach is a transformative cross-linking system designed to treat keratoconus without disrupting the epithelium, allowing for a rapid return to normal activities.
