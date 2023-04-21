SHERBORN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 21, 2023--
CXL Ophthalmics, Inc., a clinical-stage company developing a minimally-invasive treatment for keratoconus, announced today that CMO Michael W. Belin, MD, will present the Plenary Session at the 1 st Annual International Keratoconus Academy (IKA) Symposium. The symposium will be held on April 22 and 23 in Scottsdale, AZ, and will convene optometrists, ophthalmologists, and industry experts involved in the management and treatment of keratoconus. In addition to delivering the Plenary Session, Dr. Belin will present during the Best Practices in Keratoconus Diagnostics II session.
“The first annual IKA symposium on the treatment and management of keratoconus marks an important step in advancing the conversation around this vision-threatening condition,” said Dr. Belin. “The CXLO team remains dedicated to advancing the EpiSmart™ cross-linking system for earlier intervention and improved outcomes for patients. I look forward to discussing our latest updates and connecting with fellow industry leaders working toward a better future for patients living with keratoconus.”
Dr. Belin will lead the following sessions at the 1 st Annual IKA Keratoconus Symposium:
Session Title: Plenary Session: Tomorrow's Keratoconus Management Begins Today
Speaker: Michael W. Belin, MD and Renato Ambrosio, MD, PhD
Location: Scottsdale Marriott at McDowell Mountains, 16770 North Perimeter Drive, Scottsdale, AZ, 85260
Date and Time: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 9:00-10:00am MST
Session Title: Best Practices in Keratoconus Diagnostics II: Classifying KC Severity, Detecting Progression, and Determining Prognosis
Speaker: Michael W. Belin, MD
Location: Scottsdale Marriott at McDowell Mountains, 16770 North Perimeter Drive, Scottsdale, AZ, 85260
Date and Time: Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 11:30am-12:00pm MST
About EpiSmart
The patented EpiSmart system, including Ribostat, is designed to optimize cross-linking therapy for keratoconus, allowing minimally-invasive treatment via simultaneous bilateral application of UV light without the need for surgical or chemical disruption of the corneal epithelium. The safety and efficacy of EpiSmart was investigated in a recently concluded 2,258-subject Phase 2 trial, and CXL Ophthalmics is preparing to initiate Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of keratoconus with EpiSmart.
AboutKeratoconus
Keratoconus is a bilateral, progressive corneal degenerative disease accompanied by corneal distortion and corneal thinning. In later stages, the cornea takes on a bulging, conical shape, leading to irregular astigmatism that is difficult or impossible to correct and results in loss of functional vision. Typical onset of symptoms occurs in late teens to early twenties but can manifest in children younger than 10 years old. Based on global epidemiological research, estimates of prevalence range from 1.2% in Australia to 4-5% in the Middle East to 8% in Africa, with geographic and ethnic variation. The recent Raine study, performed in Australia, showed a prevalence at 1.2%, which implies a U.S. prevalence of more than 3 million.
About CXL Ophthalmics
CXLO is developing a minimally-invasive treatment for ectatic corneal disease that can bring early intervention to millions of patients globally. Our EpiSmart approach is a transformative cross-linking system designed to treat keratoconus without disrupting the epithelium, allowing for a rapid return to normal activities.
For more information, please visit www.cxlophthalmics.com.
